OTC Markets Group Announces Incorporation of EDGAR® Online Financial Data onto Nasdaq Data Link®

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated financial markets for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced that EDGAR Online’s (EOL) SEC and OTC financials data set is now available on Nasdaq Data Link®, Nasdaq’s cloud-based data distribution platform. The integration of EDGAR Online’s financial data into Nasdaq Data Link® provides subscribers with access to the most comprehensive financials data for all SEC and OTC reporting issuers.

Firms are now able to access EOL Financial Data alongside the real-time and reference data options currently offered by Nasdaq Data Link®. EOL data will be standardized to make it seamless for firms to integrate it into their processes. A wholly owned subsidiary of OTC Markets Group, EDGAR Online is the industry leader in SEC and OTC filings and financials data with historical data going back to 1999 for SEC issuers and 2012 for OTC issuers. As the primary market operator, OTC Markets Group delivers the most comprehensive, contextual, real-time data across all securities that trade on the OTCQX®, OTCQB® and Pink® Markets.

With more than 900,000 users, Nasdaq Data Link® empowers the investing community with access to more than 250 trusted data sets, available via API. The platform unlocks actionable data for all market participants, helping them manage risk and gain transparency in the public and private markets.

Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group, commented, “This is an exciting development that makes it simpler for existing and prospective Nasdaq Data Link® customers to access EOL data. The availability of EDGAR’s unique and comprehensive financials data on Nasdaq Data Link® will significantly enhance the accessibility of this data set on a global level.”

For more information, visit https://data.nasdaq.com/databases/SOFD.

