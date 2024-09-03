RTI to Exhibit at AFA’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, will be exhibiting at AFA’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference . At Booth #1346, RTI will showcase RTI Connext® , the leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems and how it empowers critical systems across all domains.



As threats evolve, the need for cutting-edge technology has never been more urgent. At the conference, RTI will be meeting with attendees and customers to discuss the latest emerging requirements in the aerospace and defense industry. RTI’s expertise in technology solutions is key to helping organizations meet challenges head-on. Connext facilitates real-time data flow with autonomous systems across air, land, sea, and space, accelerating the development of tomorrow’s systems today.

Additionally, discover how RTI supports the Air Force with:

Mission-Critical Operations: Proven technology powering major defense programs.

Proven technology powering major defense programs. Multi-Domain Integration: Seamless connectivity and interoperability for All-Domain Command and Control systems.

Seamless connectivity and interoperability for All-Domain Command and Control systems. Avionics Systems: Reliable, high-performance software solutions for modern avionics.

Reliable, high-performance software solutions for modern avionics. Real-Time Data Flow: Enabling instantaneous and secure data for autonomous systems.

Connext , based on the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard , is backed by the largest engineering, services, and support team dedicated to DDS globally. RTI’s focus and experience has resulted in technical success for 2,000+ design wins across various industries.

Event Details

What: AFA’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference 2024

When: September 16 – 18, 2024

Where: Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, MD 20745

For more information about RTI at AFA 2024, including how to schedule a meeting with technical experts, please visit this link .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.