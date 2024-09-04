Data Center Networking Market Expected to Surge to USD 76.87 Billion by 2032 Amidst Rising Demand for High-Capacity Networking Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Data Center Networking Market was valued at USD 27.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 76.87 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.19% between 2024 and 2032.”

Data Center Networking Market Size Analysis:

The Data Center Networking Market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing demand for high-speed data transfer and the need for efficient network management solutions. As organizations increasingly rely on data-driven operations, the demand for data center networking solutions that can handle large volumes of data with minimal latency is on the rise.

The supply of networking hardware and software is keeping pace with this demand, supported by technological advancements in network optimization and virtualization. Moreover, the growing adoption of cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT devices is fueling the need for scalable and secure data center networks. As enterprises continue to expand their digital infrastructure, the market is poised for significant growth, with strong demand expected from sectors such as IT & telecom, BFSI, and healthcare.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Fujitsu Limited

Dell Inc.

Equinix Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

HP Development Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Vmware, Inc.

Broadcom Corp

Juniper Networks Inc.

others.

Data Center Networking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 27.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 76.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.19% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • The growing adoption of cloud computing is the key driver of the data center networking market.



• The rise of the IoT is another major driver of the market.



• The expansion of 5G networks is also expected to boost the market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Component:

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the Data Center Networking Market, accounting for approximately 77% of the market share. This segment includes essential components such as high-capacity switches, sophisticated routers, and network fabrics designed to manage large volumes of data with minimal latency. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the critical role hardware plays in ensuring reliable and efficient network performance. The WAN optimization equipment segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing need for infrastructure optimization and network acceleration to handle real-time applications, reducing the necessity for costly network expansions.

By End-User:

The IT & telecom industry led the Data Center Networking Market in 2023, capturing more than 26% of the market share. The demand is fueled by the rising need for robust networking solutions to support 4G and 5G services, which are increasingly data-intensive. As smartphone usage and telecom subscriptions rise, so does the demand for data centers and networking solutions. The BFSI segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the need for secure data management and transaction processing systems, particularly as online trading platforms and mobile payment systems gain popularity.

By Component

Hardware Storage Area Network (SAN) Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Ethernet Switches WAN Optimization Equipment Network Security Equipment Routers Others (Firewalls, etc.)

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By End-User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Education

Government

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Analysis

Dominating Region: North America

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the Data Center Networking Market. This dominance is due to the presence of major technology companies, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, which require advanced data center infrastructure to manage their vast amounts of data. Additionally, the region's strong emphasis on adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI, big data, and 5G further drives the demand for efficient networking solutions.

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization and increasing investments in IT infrastructure. Countries like China and India are leading this growth, with significant investments in cloud computing, AI, and 5G technologies. The region is also home to a growing number of data centers, supported by government initiatives and the expansion of global tech giants.

Recent Developments

January 2024: Cisco launched its new Nexus 9000 Series Switches designed for modern data centers, offering enhanced network security and performance. March 2024: Juniper Networks introduced the PTX10001-36MR, a new high-performance routing platform aimed at improving data center interconnectivity. June 2024: Arista Networks unveiled its 7800R3 Series Universal Spine, which promises unprecedented scalability for data center networks. August 2024: Huawei released its CloudEngine 16800, a next-generation data center switch designed for AI-driven data centers. September 2024: Dell Technologies announced the launch of its new PowerSwitch S5200-ON series, designed to enhance data center network automation. November 2024: Nokia launched its FP5 network processor, providing enhanced security and energy efficiency for data center networking solutions.

Key Takeaways

The Data Center Networking Market is projected to grow significantly, driven by increased demand for high-capacity and efficient networking solutions.

The hardware segment remains dominant, while the WAN optimization equipment segment is set for rapid growth.

North America continues to lead the market, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region.

