Splashtop Named a Strong Performer in Gartner Peer InsightsTM Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in remote solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Strong Performer in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer report for Remote Desktop Software. Placement in the Strong Performer quadrant signifies that Splashtop met or exceeded the market average for the Overall Experience score.

Splashtop achieved an overall average rating of 4.8 of 5 stars and earned a 100% “Willingness to Recommend” rating from its eligible reviews (based on 23 reviews as of June 30th, 2024). This is the highest overall rating among the six vendors included in the report, which we believe reinforces Splashtop's reputation as a trusted partner for IT leaders.

"Peer reviews are among the most powerful resources IT leaders have when selecting technology solutions," said Mark Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Splashtop. "When we founded Splashtop, our mission was to create the fastest, most intuitive remote access solution on the market. Today, that commitment remains stronger than ever. We're proud to be represented in the VOC thanks to positive experiences of IT professionals who rely on our platform every day."

Customers continually rate Splashtop 5/5 stars for its intuitive interface, interoperability, security, and exemplary customer support.

"Splashtop Stands Out for Reliability and Extensive Base Version Options. We have tried two competitors of Splashtop, no other vendor has as good of a product that is as reliable, fully built out options in the base version and really great customer service. Truly remarkable these days.” – Director of IT, Manufacturing, US. Cloud Architecture. Firm size: 250M - 500M USD

"I love using Splashtop for my remote access. It has an easy GUI interface and I feel safe using this product. We use it for about 700 desktops in our company." – Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Manufacturing, US. Hybrid Cloud and On-premises Architectures. Firm size: 50M - 250M USD

"The best customer service experience, hands down. The best product for our needs." – IT Lead, Healthcare and Biotech. Cloud Architecture. Firm size: 500M – 1B USD

"Easy to administer and deploy to large amount of clients" – Network & Systems Administrator, Retail, UK. Cloud Architecture. Firm size: 50M - 250M USD

"Great product and team behind it. Representatives are there for my team through every transition and need." – VP, IT Services, Healthcare and Biotech. Cloud Architecture. Firm size:1B - 3B USD

Gartner Peer Insights™ is a public platform that offers verified reviews of enterprise software from industry professionals based on their first-hand experiences. The “Voice of the Customer” report synthesizes these reviews into actionable insights for IT decision-makers, providing a peer-driven perspective that complements Gartner's expert research. Reviewers are independently verified by Gartner, ensuring that the feedback represents genuine experiences from IT decision-makers within organizations with annual revenues of $50 million or more.

As organizations continue to navigate the complexities of remote work and digital transformation, Splashtop remains dedicated to delivering tools that enhance productivity, reduce IT overhead, and ensure robust security across the board. For more information on Splashtop’s award-winning remote desktop access and remote support solutions, please visit Splashtop.com.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for hybrid work and IT / MSP remote support deliver an experience that is fast, simple and secure. Splashtop’s patented, high performance technology is capable of achieving 4K HD quality, multi-monitor support, and 60fps with ultra-low latency. Splashtop comes with advanced security features, broad device support, and responsive customer service. More than 30 million users, 250k businesses, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com

Disclaimers

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Remote Desktop Software, Peer Contributors, 30 August 2024.

Eligible reviews: Eligibility window for reviews 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2024. Only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for “Capabilities” and “Support/Delivery”) during the 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology. 23 reviews were included for Splashtop.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.