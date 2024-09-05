CIRA's ‘What’s up with the internet?’ podcast premieres second season exploring today’s most pressing cybersecurity problems

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CIRA announces the premiere of season two of its podcast, What’s up with the internet? focusing on the enduring subject of cybersecurity, online safety and the evolution of cybercrimes. Hosted by award-winning Canadian tech journalist Takara Small, this season of What’s up with the internet? is a revelatory journey full of eye-opening discussions around a topic that has impacted everything from our economy to our healthcare system—and even our elections.



Across six episodes, What’s up with the internet? explores the headline-grabbing cyber attacks on our public institutions, the government’s role in cybersecurity, the stories of those impacted by cybercrimes, the high stakes world of ransomware negotiations and more. Listeners will also receive expert advice on how to keep themselves safe in a shifting online threat landscape.

Season two features commentary and guest interviews from a variety of experts including Sami Khoury, Head of the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, security guru Bruce Schneier, David Shipley, CEO and Co-Founder of Beauceron Security, Jon Ferguson, Vice-president, Cyber & DNS, CIRA and more. Listeners can learn more at cira.ca/podcast and subscribe to What’s up with the internet? on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Ahead of the release of season two, CIRA surveyed its membership on their experiences with hacking and cybersecurity.

Key facts

61 per cent of CIRA members have been the victim of a hack or an online scam, with the most common being phishing scams

60 per cent of CIRA members don’t trust private organizations with their data, while 39 per cent were only somewhat trusting

45 per cent reported that they had experienced their personal data being breached or stolen online





Executive quotes

”Whether you know it or not, cybercrime effects all of us. If you use online banking, purchase goods from an e-commerce store or have visited a hospital in recent years you've been put at risk. How? We live in a digital age where all our information--whether we know it or not--is pushed online and therefore at risk of being breached or hacked by bad actors.

This season we dig deep into what Canada is doing to combat this ever-evolving danger and the deep, dark corners from where these threats originate from.” - Takara Small, Host, What’s up with the internet?

“Cyber-crime is regularly front-page news, but many Canadians are unaware of the scope of the problem and the risk it presents. The second season of What’s Up With the Internet? pulls the curtain back on the most pressing cybersecurity topics that impact all of us, while providing expert advice on what we can do to take some of our power back online and keep ourselves safe. From threats on our elections to AI deepfakes—this season is a must-listen for every single internet user.” - Spencer Callaghan, Director, Brand & Communications, CIRA

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About Takara Small

Takara Small is a Canadian journalist and radio host. She is the national technology columnist for CBC (Canada’s public broadcaster) and a radio contributor for BBC Radio. Additionally, she was named one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada for her contributions to media and recently named a Young Leaders of America Fellow.

She was previously the contributing editor for Fortune magazine and host of the CBC podcast Death in Cryptoland, which was #1 on Apple Podcasts. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, which include Refinery29, Metro News, Chatelaine, Mic and more.

