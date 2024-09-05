Travel Insurance Claims Are On The Rise - Here’s What Travelers Need to Know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a summer marred with travel disruptions and delays , travel insurance claims have risen 21% over last year. With travel up 8% this fall and trip costs continuing to reach record numbers , protecting your trip expenses with travel insurance is more important than ever.

Leading travel insurance comparison site, Squaremouth, reveals 3 of the top reasons travel insurance claims are denied, and how travelers can give themselves the best chance of getting their claim approved.

You Were Inconvenienced, Not Interrupted

Travelers often think their insurance will pay out because their trip didn’t go as smoothly as they planned. However, in order for a traveler to be covered by their travel insurance, their trip must be disrupted by a circumstance listed in their policy. If the disruption is covered and occurred after they purchased a policy, they can be refunded for out-of-pocket trip payments, as well as additional expenses incurred.

Squaremouth Tip: Don’t assume you’re automatically covered if anything goes wrong. If you have specific concerns, make sure they are covered by your policy. If you realize your policy falls short of your coverage needs, you may be able to cancel the policy for a full or partial refund .

You Didn’t Keep Your Receipts

In order to be reimbursed, you must provide proof of the expenses you incurred. Receipts are required to authenticate a claim, whether it’s for a cancellation, delay, or medical emergency.

Squaremouth Tip: Ask for receipts to document any expenses incurred. If you forget, or if receipts are not available, your bank or credit card statement will usually prove you made the payments you are claiming for.

You Bought the Policy Without Knowing You Were Ineligible