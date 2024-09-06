Download Green Builder Media’s Homeowner’s Handbook of Green Building & Remodeling

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s Homeowner’s Handbook helps homebuyers weigh the pros and cons of different products and systems, and make more sustainable choices.

“What we mean by sustainable is one that requires fewer virgin resources (wood, steel, petroleum and so on), uses energy efficiently, and has higher-than-average durability,” explains Green Builder magazine Editor-in-Chief Matt Power. “In addition, a sustainable home is safe for the occupants. It has ample ventilation and air filtration, and includes products that do not offgas pollutants for months, or even years.”

Click here to download your free copy.

Created for anyone who wants to learn more about buying, renovating, and living in a sustainable home, this downloadable book offers the following articles:

Upgrades to an older home will do the most to nudge your property toward greater sustainability.

The Green Building Pyramid: Use this infographic to weigh how much each aspect of a home affects its performance.

Highlighted products chosen by Green Builder editors that will help you avoid greenwashing.

Dumpster diving for home decor—from curbside finds to thrift store bargains, other peoples’ castoffs may be your next statement piece. knack.

10 Ways to squeeze every kilowatt out of your kitchen’s efficiency

Which energy hacks actually work—and which don’t.

In one easy-to-understand ebook, you get a complete overview of what to consider when buying a green home or renovating one to become your new eco home. Download for free and enjoy!

