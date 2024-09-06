ATARI: COMBINED GENERAL MEETING SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 - Availability and consultation of preparatory documents

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING SEPTEMBER 24, 2024



Availability and consultation of preparatory documents

(Articles R. 22-10-23 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code)

PARIS, FRANCE (September 6, 2024 - 5.35 pm CET) - Shareholders of Atari (FR0010478248) are informed that a Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. at the Business Center Paris Trocadéro, 112 avenue Kleber, 75116 Paris.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda, draft resolutions and the main conditions for attending and voting at this Meeting, was published in Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO) no. 99 of August 16, 2024.



The documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available to shareholders from the time the Meeting is convened.

The documents provided for in article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be consulted and downloaded from the Shareholders' Meeting section of the Company's website

(www.atari-investisseurs.fr).

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by mail using the voting form or by Internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform, or to give their proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a person of their choice using the same procedures. Shareholders are also encouraged to send all requests and documents electronically.

The procedures for conducting the Annual General Meeting may change depending on health and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are also advised to consult the section dedicated to the Combined General Meeting of September 24, 2024 on the Company's website: www.atari-investisseurs.fr / "General Meetings" section.

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2024 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Contacts

Atari - Investor Relations

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - investisseur@atari-sa.com | www.atari.com/news/

Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.ne t

Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate

Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - jbridger@elcorp.com

Pièce jointe