DMi Partners Unveils Lumina by DMi: A Revolutionary Platform for Enhanced Affiliate Campaign Measurement

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMi Partners , the award-winning full-service performance marketing agency specializing in affiliate, email, paid search, and SEO, is excited to announce the launch of Lumina by DMi , a cutting-edge platform designed to revolutionize measurement and reporting for affiliate campaigns. Lumina by DMi empowers DMi’s affiliate clients with comprehensive, faster, and more insightful reports, setting a new standard for data-driven decision-making in the digital marketing industry.



The current state of measurement for affiliate campaigns

Affiliate marketing is booming, with global spending reaching $17 billion and expected to hit $27.78 billion by 2027. Nearly half of marketers (48.9%) intend to boost their investment in this area, as per eMarketer's 2023 report. The 2023 Marketing Measurement & Attribution Survey by Demand Gen Report highlights that 84% of marketers prioritize better measurement and reporting, though 63% find tracking between funnel stages challenging. Additionally, 53% cite a lack of resources, 52% messy data, and 46% inadequate reporting as key obstacles.

In marketing, precise measurement is crucial amid challenges like evolving consumer behaviors, fragmented media channels, and stricter privacy regulations. Accurate measurement enables marketers to optimize strategies and demonstrate the impact of their efforts. DMi is leading the development of a new measurement platform that provides clients with enhanced data access. This innovative solution helps marketers gain deeper insights into campaign performance, ensuring that affiliate marketing remains a viable and effective strategy in the dynamic digital landscape.

How Lumina by DMi Works

Lumina by DMi is designed for brands actively involved in their affiliate programs and prioritizes collaborative analysis and optimization with the DMi team. By offering access to Lumina by DMi, the agency aims to enhance client relationships through improved collaboration. In its initial rollout, Lumina by DMi emphasizes advanced reporting capabilities for affiliate clients. It includes integrating cost metrics such as affiliate commissions to enable Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) and profitability reporting—features typically absent in free tools like Google Analytics 4 (GA4). Unlike GA4, which requires users to create custom reports, Lumina by DMi provides tailored data products that streamline the process, saving time and delivering immediate access to valuable insights.

Here’s why Lumina by DMi stands out:

Cost Metrics Integration : Incorporates cost metrics for comprehensive ROAS and profitability reporting.

: Incorporates cost metrics for comprehensive ROAS and profitability reporting. Tailored Data Products : Explicitly designed for affiliate clients, reducing the time needed to access desired data.

: Explicitly designed for affiliate clients, reducing the time needed to access desired data. Future Enhancements: Future iterations will integrate proprietary tools, AI features, and additional data streams, broadening the platform’s capabilities to include insights from other channels.



Here are a few top-line benefits of Lumina by DMi:

Enhanced Reporting : Provides detailed and tailored reports with greater ease and speed compared to traditional affiliate platforms.

: Provides detailed and tailored reports with greater ease and speed compared to traditional affiliate platforms. Deeper Insights : Organizes and enhances data for profound insights into performance and continuous improvements.

: Organizes and enhances data for profound insights into performance and continuous improvements. Rich Collaboration : DMi and its clients can access Lumina by DMi side by side to align on future strategies and optimization priorities.

: DMi and its clients can access side by side to align on future strategies and optimization priorities. Future Integrations: Plans to include reporting services for email, search, and social clients, and additional data streams such as GA4 for incrementality and attribution insights.

"We're proud to introduce Lumina by DMi, a groundbreaking platform that underscores DMi Partners' commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence in client partnerships. Lumina by DMi transforms how brands engage in affiliate programs,” said Patrick McKenna, CEO of DMi Partners. “This platform simplifies decision-making, providing immediate access to tailored data products that surpass traditional tools like GA4. As we enhance Lumina by DMi with cutting-edge AI features and new data streams, we are determined to pioneer advanced measurement solutions that empower our clients and set a new benchmark for the digital agency landscape."

“At DMi Partners, we recognize that measurement is paramount. With Lumina by DMi, we’re not just offering superior reports that surpass standard affiliate measurement platforms in ease and speed—we’re demonstrating our commitment to enhancing the affiliate measurement experience,” said Kevin Dugan, Vice President of Analytics & Marketing Intelligence. “We felt it was crucial to create a new measurement platform because we understood the need for advanced technology to deliver better client data insights. Lumina by DMi underscores our dedication to advancing the industry and meeting the evolving needs of our clients.”

"Lumina generates precisely the dashboards I need to understand high-level performance and share with internal stakeholders. It's a massive time-saver and yet another huge value-add from the DMI team," said Kyle Bruccaleri, marketing leader for Negative Underwear.

Looking Ahead with Lumina by DMi

Currently, Lumina by DMi is a complimentary add-on for DMi clients, but the agency is exploring the option of offering this service externally and introducing enterprise-level data products to a select group of clients in the future. DMi Partners is committed to advancing the digital marketing landscape through innovation and client-centric solutions. With Lumina by DMi, the agency aims to establish a new standard for affiliate campaign measurement and reporting, equipping clients with the insights they need to thrive.

For more information about Lumina by DMi or to schedule a demo, please visit https://www.dmipartners.com/digital-marketing-services/lumina-marketing-data-analytics

About DMi Partners

DMi Partners is a full-service performance marketing agency working with today's leading consumer, B2B, and e-commerce brands like Henkel, Sargento, Smithfield Foods, and Anthropologie. The agency's innovative email and affiliate management accompanies a best-in-class suite of digital services, including SEO, paid search, e-commerce, branding, interactive social media marketing, and advanced marketing analytics designed to engage target audiences to drive revenue.

Founded in 2003, DMi Partners today has over 100 clients and 85 team members nationwide, including Philadelphia, California, Georgia, and Florida. Staffed by big-agency talent and offering the personal attention and agility of a boutique, DMi Partners has been recognized for managing award-winning campaigns and a proven track record of delivering the highest quality marketing strategy, execution, and results. Learn more by visiting www.DMiPartners.com and LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter) , Facebook , and Instagram , or contact us at info@DMiPartners.com .

