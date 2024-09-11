Black Women’s Fiction Novel AFTER THE BURN Acts As A Rallying Cry For Modern Women

Charleston, SC, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drawing on her own experiences as a Black woman in technology sales and her experiences as a mother, friend, and lover, debut novelist Leilani Garrett shares a dramatic new story about trusting your own voice and honoring self in her women’s fiction novel After the Burn.

Despite growing up with next to nothing in a neighborhood where everyone struggled to make ends meet, Elle Grace Rollins has built a complicated but satisfying life. Elle remains a devoted single mother to her teenage son while crushing it at her corporate job. She has a close-knit circle of “Sistah” friends and a man she adores. Everything seems to be falling into place for Elle, until it all starts falling apart. After more than a decade together with her man, Darien, another woman steps in and threatens to upend their loving relationship. Heartbroken and frustrated, Elle finds solace in the arms of a younger man. At the same time, Elle’s corporate success is jeopardized by a rival colleague looking to cheat her out of a huge payday. Her career and relationship at stake, Elle seeks trusted counsel to help plot her next move. Will she rebuild her perfect world or will everything she’s worked for come crashing down?

After the Burn has a message that will resonate with women of all ages and ethnicities but will appeal most to Black women who love fiction about relationships and female empowerment.

After the Burn is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms.

Instagram: @lahhnee

Facebook: @Leilani Garrett

About the Author:

Leilani Garett works as a technology and sales writer with Compel, LLC. She has 25 years of tech sales experience and has authored leadership pieces, infographics, and articles for prominent technology companies like Microsoft, IBM, and LinkedIn. She has a grown son and two playful kitties named Ari and Brienne. She resides in Evanston, Illinois and when not writing, she enjoys working out, riding her Peloton, and practicing yoga.

Media Contact: Leilani Garrett

Email: Leilani.compel@outlook.com

Available for interviews: Author, Leilani Garrett

Attachment