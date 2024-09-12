Atomic Data Recapitalized by Dubin Clark

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Atomic Data, a managed IT provider bringing peace of mind to tech, proudly announced today its recapitalization by Dubin Clark & Company. A private equity firm focused on the lower middle market, Dubin Clark & Company has formed a new holding company which invested in both Atomic Data and strategic partner Foundation Technologies. The value of the deal was not disclosed.



Atomic Data and Foundation Technologies collaborated with Hennepin Partners to attract a respected and values-aligned investment partner. Dubin Clark not only recognized the companies’ service strengths developed over 20+ years but also aims to preserve company values, independence, and culture.

“The growth investments that have been made possible by Dubin Clark will allow us to enhance the premier service offerings currently offered to our clients,” shared Chris Heim, CEO of Atomic Data and Foundation Technologies. “It is our intention to build upon the strong legacy at the business to propel the company to new heights while continuing to invest in innovative new product and service offerings for our clients throughout North America.”

Lawrence Patterson, co-founder of Atomic Data and ongoing shareholder in the company said, “we could not be happier with the decision to bring on a values-oriented partner such as Dubin Clark in order to preserve what I and so many others have contributed to building over the last two-plus decades. This investment will allow the company to enter into a new phase of growth while maintaining the highest standards for quality of service in the industry.”

Brent Paris, Managing Partner at Dubin Clark, and Thomas Cooperrider, Principal at Dubin Clark, shared that “both Atomic Data and Foundation Technologies have fostered an unmatched culture centered around providing exceptional service, which has led to their industry leading levels of retention for both customers and employees. It’s exciting to bring both companies into the Dubin Clark family and begin the work of fueling additional growth.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data, trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

About Foundation Technologies

The Foundation is a leading IT services provider focused on supporting the Apple ecosystem of small businesses, geographically diverse retail brands, and enterprise organizations.

About Dubin Clark

Established in 1984, Dubin Clark is a private equity firm with offices in Jacksonville Beach, FL (HQ) and Miami Beach, FL. The Dubin Clark team is led by experienced private equity professionals who bring decades of success in lower middle market investing. Dubin Clark targets lead or control investments in Branded Niche Manufacturing, Residential Services, Event Services, and Technology-Enabled Business Services companies with at least $5 million in sales. The firm’s mission is to create value by helping companies grow through a coordinated approach that includes providing capital to support internal growth, completing complementary add-on acquisitions to build market position, and helping to develop new strategies for the future while protecting the independence, culture, and values that made the company successful. For additional information, visit http://www.dubinclark.com.