iQ4 and VitalSource Partner to Launch the “Workforce Skills Wallet”

Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQ4, a pioneer in AI-driven learning and employment solutions, today announced that it has partnered with VitalSource , the world’s leading learning delivery network, to introduce the “Workforce Skills Wallet.” This collaboration bundles VitalSource’s industry-leading tools and learning resources with iQ4’s AI-driven Achievement Wallet, enabling learners to seamlessly turn their learning experiences into skills-based credentials, creating career pathways and leading to job opportunities and career upskilling.

“At VitalSource, our vision is that all learners have the tools they need to thrive,” said Michael Hale, Ph.D., Chief Learning Officer of VitalSource. “The Workforce Skills Wallet combines employer required learning resources to fill skill gaps from the world's largest content delivery network. This represents an evolution in the power of digital tools by enabling knowledge acquisition, skill building, new career pathway discovery, as well as applying for jobs directly from the workforce wallet.”

The integration of VitalSource’s suite of content delivery tools with iQ4’s AI-driven Achievement Wallet offers real-time personalization and efficiency to skill development. Upon completion, job seekers can translate their learning from etexts and courses into tangible skills and career pathways, bridging the gap between academia and industry demands.

“This marks a significant milestone in the evolution of education technology,” said Frank Cicio, CEO of iQ4. “By combining VitalSource’s extensive digital library with our iQ4 innovative AI-driven platform, we are empowering students to leverage their investment in learning into meaningful career advancement opportunities. This partnership is also proof that these types of industry partnerships will enable a skills-based model for the discovery, development and retaining of great talent.”



The tool will launch with a pilot beginning in September 2024 with the iQ4 wallet directly connected to several learning resources provided by VitalSource.





“We are thrilled to participate in this pilot program of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center Achievement Wallet with VitalSource and iQ4,” said Traci Marques, Executive Director/CEO of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “In the labor market, competition is tough for job seekers. Having a Workforce Skills Wallet – with all of their education, skills and experience in one portable, digital format – will be invaluable. In the future, we’re excited to introduce job seekers to this skills-based wallet and help them navigate the future of workforce development.”



With the introduction of the “Workforce Skills Wallet,” learners gain new levels of control over their educational and career journeys. The partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing skills-based learning and unlocking opportunities for learners worldwide and aims to extend the reach of the “Button in the Bookstore” to every individual, empowering them to translate their learning experiences into meaningful career opportunities.

For more information about iQ4, visit www.iQ4.com and for more information about VitalSource, visit www.get.vitalsource.com

About iQ4

iQ4 is an AI/Machine Learning-powered Digital Talent Cloud Infrastructure Platform that enables individuals and organizations to optimize their workforce potential through a skills and proficiency-based learning and hiring ecosystem, matching skills to career pathways. We empower mobility for students and professionals to find their perfect fit, employers to find the perfect candidate, and cohort learning with mentors to increase workforce optimization through discovery, development, and retention.

About VitalSource Technologies

VitalSource Technologies, LLC is the leading education technology solutions provider committed to helping partners create, deliver, and distribute affordable, accessible, and impactful learning experiences worldwide. As a recognized innovator in the digital course materials market, VitalSource is best known for partnering with thousands of publishers and resellers to deliver extraordinary learning experiences to millions of active users globally—and today we’re also powering new, cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize teaching and learning for maximum results. Learn more at https://get.vitalsource.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.







