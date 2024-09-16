|Company announcement no. 41 2024
|Group Communications
16 September 2024
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 37
On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.
The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 37:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|16,376,168
|202.1576
|3,310,567,532
|09/09/2024
|125,100
|207.6334
|25,974,938
|10/09/2024
|168,118
|206.0233
|34,636,225
|11/09/2024
|190,188
|205.1930
|39,025,246
|12/09/2024
|134,789
|205.3120
|27,673,799
|13/09/2024
|132,800
|205.9470
|27,349,762
|Total accumulated over week 37
|750,995
|205.9401
|154,659,971
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|17,127,163
|202.3235
|3,465,227,502
With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.99% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
