Danske Bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 37

16 September 2024

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 37:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Accumulated, last announcement16,376,168202.15763,310,567,532
09/09/2024125,100207.633425,974,938
10/09/2024168,118206.023334,636,225
11/09/2024190,188205.193039,025,246
12/09/2024134,789205.312027,673,799
13/09/2024132,800205.947027,349,762
Total accumulated over week 37750,995205.9401154,659,971
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme17,127,163202.32353,465,227,502

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.99% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

