WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (the “ISSUER”) (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

| Source: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC

16 September 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 April 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to increase the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the Affected Securities (the “Threshold Increase”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Increase is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions

The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

 



Primary Ticker



Name of Affected Security



ISIN		Current Severe Overnight Gap
Event Threshold		New Severe Overnight Gap
Event Threshold
11PASWisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily ShortIE00B94QLR0260%99%
22PALWisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily LeveragedIE00B94QLN6330%45%
33BRLWisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BMTM6D5520%30%
43BRSWisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BLRPRK3520%30%
53GOLWisdomTree Gold 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8HGT87020%30%
63GOSWisdomTree Gold 3x Daily ShortIE00B6X4BP2920%30%
73HCLWisdomTree Copper 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B8JVMZ8020%30%
83HCSWisdomTree Copper 3x Daily ShortIE00B8KD3F0520%30%
93NGLWisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BLRPRG9820%30%
103NGSWisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily ShortIE00B76BRD7620%30%
113OILWisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily LeveragedIE00BMTM6B3220%30%
123OISWisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily ShortIE00BMTM6C4920%30%
133SILWisdomTree Silver 3x Daily LeveragedIE00B7XD219520%30%
143SISWisdomTree Silver 3x Daily ShortIE00B8JG178720%30%
15WTIDWisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude OilIE00BVFZGC0460%100%
16BRNDWisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude OilIE00BVFZGD1160%100%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Increase (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com