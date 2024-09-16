16 September 2024
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the “ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
NOTICE IN RESPECT OF AMENDMENTS TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES
This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 April 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.
BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Securities. The Swap Provider and the Issuer have agreed to increase the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the Affected Securities (the “Threshold Increase”). Pursuant to Condition 15.2, the Trustee may agree to any modification of any Trust Deed what is in the opinion of the Trustee not materially prejudicial to the interests of ETP Securityholders. The Threshold Increase is not materially prejudicial to the interests of the ETP Securityholders and therefore this change is permitted under the Conditions
The Issuer announces that from the date of this notice, the Severe Overnight Gap Threshold for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:
Primary Ticker
Name of Affected Security
ISIN
|Current Severe Overnight Gap
Event Threshold
|New Severe Overnight Gap
Event Threshold
|1
|1PAS
|WisdomTree Palladium 1x Daily Short
|IE00B94QLR02
|60%
|99%
|2
|2PAL
|WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B94QLN63
|30%
|45%
|3
|3BRL
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BMTM6D55
|20%
|30%
|4
|3BRS
|WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BLRPRK35
|20%
|30%
|5
|3GOL
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8HGT870
|20%
|30%
|6
|3GOS
|WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short
|IE00B6X4BP29
|20%
|30%
|7
|3HCL
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B8JVMZ80
|20%
|30%
|8
|3HCS
|WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8KD3F05
|20%
|30%
|9
|3NGL
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BLRPRG98
|20%
|30%
|10
|3NGS
|WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short
|IE00B76BRD76
|20%
|30%
|11
|3OIL
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00BMTM6B32
|20%
|30%
|12
|3OIS
|WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short
|IE00BMTM6C49
|20%
|30%
|13
|3SIL
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged
|IE00B7XD2195
|20%
|30%
|14
|3SIS
|WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short
|IE00B8JG1787
|20%
|30%
|15
|WTID
|WisdomTree Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGC04
|60%
|100%
|16
|BRND
|WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil
|IE00BVFZGD11
|60%
|100%
The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the Threshold Increase (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be the date of this notice.
For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com