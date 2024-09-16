FloQast Appoints Ben Schechter as Chief Marketing Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Transformation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced the appointment of Ben Schechter as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With more than 25 years of experience leading global marketing teams across SMB, mid-market, enterprise, and consumer sectors, Schechter will oversee FloQast's marketing strategy as CMO. He will focus on enhancing FloQast’s brand presence, increasing awareness of the company’s ongoing growth and innovation, and supporting sales strategy as FloQast expands its reach within the accounting and finance industries.

Schechter will oversee all marketing functions, including brand and content development, demand generation, customer marketing, corporate communications, product marketing, and marketing operations. He will report directly to FloQast President and Chief Revenue Officer Josh Glover.

"Ben’s extensive experience in building and scaling marketing organizations, along with his proven ability to drive growth through innovative multi-channel strategies, makes him a valuable addition to the FloQast leadership team," said Josh Glover, President and Chief Revenue Officer, FloQast. "Marketing plays a critical role in our continued growth, and we are confident that Ben’s leadership will help us enhance our market presence and deliver even greater value to our customers."

Prior to joining FloQast, Schechter served as Chief Marketing Officer at RingCentral, where he led a global marketing team of 130. During his tenure, he was instrumental in developing integrated campaigns and optimizing demand generation efforts, significantly increasing leads, SQLs, and pipeline year-over-year. Schechter also spearheaded the company's rebranding efforts and expanded its market reach, driving growth and positioning RingCentral as a leader in the industry.

Before RingCentral, Schechter held senior marketing roles at Adobe, Box, and Yahoo!, where he led high-performing teams and drove significant improvements in customer acquisition, monetization, and retention. His experience spans across B2B and B2C environments, where he successfully implemented marketing strategies that increased brand awareness, improved efficiency, and generated substantial revenue growth.

"I'm excited to join FloQast at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Schechter. "FloQast is powered by a remarkable group of people with a fantastic culture. I’m thrilled to lead a world-class marketing team and play a critical role in driving momentum and evangelizing FloQast’s mission of transforming accounting."

Schechter holds an MBA in Marketing from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a BA in Sports Management and Communications from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He and his family reside in Danville, California.

FloQast retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles for the CMO placement.

