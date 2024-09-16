Spooky Season is Always a Big Event in The Nation's Oldest City.

St. Augustine, FL, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether looking for a spine-tingling scare or just a gentle shiver, St. Augustine, Florida has the right amount of spooky experiences to get your haunts on.

With more than 450 years of history, ancient narrow streets, historic cemeteries with graves dating back hundreds of years, a brooding Spanish fortress, and endless stories of roaming spirits, it’s the perfect place to seek spooky adventures during this year’s spooky season.

There are tours and haunting experiences galore. Each stepping up their game for the hallowed season. Here are just a few of the fun Halloween adventures taking place in the Nation's Oldest City in October:

The tour lineup from The Tasting Tours, the Ghost with the Most Cocktail Tours will begin setting the mood starting in September. Learn more about two ancient burial grounds with a guided tour of Tolomato Cemetery and Huguenot Cemetery.

Adventure Boat Tours will launch the Boo Cruises for frightfully-fun experiences on the water in St. Augustine every Friday and Saturday evening in October. The Ximenez-Fatio House Museum has been home to generations of St. Augustinians since 1798. From late September through October Mortality and Mourning—A Century of Death , a family-appropriate exploration of 1800s medicine and mourning practices is featured at the museum. And, they will host their annual Halloween Safe Trick or Treating on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-4 p.m., with games, crafts, candy, and more.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park features the annual Creatures of the Night , October 18-20, with the gates staying open late for three nights of eerie bugs, beasts, and hands-on encounters. at Marineland Florida, Monster Mash 2: Trouble Behind the Mask features bottlenose dolphins combatting spooky sirens, an insane haunted house, and more throughout the park. Get ready for treats, tricks, and fun for all ages at the World Golf Village Annual Halloween Bash on Oct. 5. Ancient City Kids Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, is a day just for the littles, with games, giveaways, bounce houses, and live entertainment.

Looking for a truly unique Halloween celebration? On Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12, The St. Augustine Ballet, presents a classic spooky experience – The Dracula Ballet! Craft a custom Sanderson sister-inspired lipstick at the Salem-inspired Hocus Pocus Beauty with Hopcraft Collective, flying in on Oct. 17. Hair bands and outrageous costumes take center stage at the 8th Annual Headless Bangers Costume Ball on Oct. 26.

Looking to sweat before the treats? Ancient City Brewing is hosting its annual Boos and Brews 5K Race and Halloween Party on Saturday, Oct. 26. The 5K and 1-mile fun run kick off at 5 p.m., with a post-race party complete with an adult costume contest.

There are dozens of haunting adventures waiting in the Nation's Oldest City. Make planning your frightful adventure a breeze with the trip planner or the new AI Assistant on FloridasHistoricCoast.com.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and Twitter @FlHistoricCoast

# # #

Attachment