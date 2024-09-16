Itron to Showcase Smart City Solutions at the 2024 Indonesia International Smart City Expo & Forum

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, today announced its participation in the Indonesia International Smart City Expo & Forum (IISMEX), taking place Sept. 18 -20, 2024 at the JIExpo Kemayoran in Jakarta, Indonesia. Itron will showcase its smart city solutions at Itron booth B19 with an emphasis on its latest smart lighting, smart city and smart water solutions.

Itron supports cities across Indonesia and helps create integrated, sustainable and innovative smart cities. To ensure Itron’s smart city solutions are designed to meet the requirements of TKDN and all other local requirements, Itron has a manufacturing plant in Cikarang, PT. Mecoindo and channel partners throughout Indonesia.

Itron will demonstrate smart street lighting solutions, smart street light controllers and control monitoring systems during IISMEX. Attendees can learn about applications designed for Itron’s smart street lighting systems which include Air Quality Sensors, Traffic Monitoring, Tilt Sensors, integrations with IP CCTV and more. Itron’s full-scale, comprehensive approach helps cities to future-proof their smart city.

As cities and utilities digitize essential infrastructure, they can leverage Itron’s Smart Water solutions, which help water utilities improve operational efficiencies. These solutions feature tools that help cities more efficiently and effectively improve water distribution, reduce non-revenue water and implement IoT-based smart billing.

“Our smart city solutions help cities maximize energy savings, achieve sustainability goals and create an integrated city designed to meet evolving goals. We look forward to joining industry leaders and discussing how we can help cities to create a personalized smart city journey with our suite of products and services,” Nikunj Desai, Itron’s Area Vice President, Asia.

To ensure smooth smart city deployments throughout the region, Itron collaborates with its channel partners who can be on site to assist during project deployment. Through KPBU/PPP, Itron and its channel partners assist Indonesian cities in accelerating the development of integrated smart cities.



About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

Itron, Inc.

