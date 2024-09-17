Carahsoft Named 2024 Dell Technologies Federal Engagement Partner of the Year

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2024 Federal Engagement Partner of the Year by Dell Technologies. The award was announced at Dell Technologies World and acknowledged Carahsoft’s understanding of Dell’s focus areas and proactive approach to developing high performing sales and marketing activities. These key initiatives led to increased year-over-year growth for Dell’s business.



As Dell’s Federal Distributor since 2017, Carahsoft has played a pivotal role in supporting Dell’s business growth by understanding Dell’s core focus areas and effectively implementing marketing strategies and campaigns. A noteworthy initiative includes the Dell Technologies Webinar Series which educates and equips numerous customers, partners and resellers with insights into the capabilities of Dell’s industry-leading technology.

“We are proud to be named Dell’s Federal Engagement Partner of the Year,” said Erica Raymond, Sales Director for Dell Technologies at Carahsoft. “Our team works closely with Dell and our reseller partners to drive value through large-scale sales and marketing activities as well as innovative approaches to showcase Dell’s capabilities. We remain committed to sustaining this momentum and continuing to grow alongside Dell.”

Carahsoft serves as Dell’s largest Federal distributor, AWS Marketplace Partner and distributor in the Federal space, making their solutions widely available through Federal contracts including Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and additional State and Local, and Educational contracts.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com