Quadient Named a Leader in 2024 SPARK Matrix for Accounts Payable Automation

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today it has been recognized as a Technology Leader in the “SPARK Matrix: Accounts Payable Automation” report, a detailed analysis of the accounts payable (AP) automation market by independent analyst firm QKS Group. The recognition comes on the heels of Quadient also being named a Technology Leader in the “2024 SPARK Matrix: Accounts Receivable (AR) Applications” report, which published in May. This marks the second year in a row that Quadient has been named a leader in both AP and AR in the SPARK Matrix reports.

Cloud-based Quadient AP automates end-to-end AP processes for finance teams and is part of Quadient’s digital automation platform, a suite of financial and document automation tools which also includes accounts receivable, intelligent forms and customer communications management.

“Quadient's robust AP automation offering—including real-time dashboards, reporting tools, automated invoice capture, validation, approval and payment processes—adapt seamlessly to each user's unique business needs, ensuring ease of implementation and seamless integration with existing financial systems and workflows,” said Nehan Jain, analyst for QKS Group. “Furthermore, Quadient’s digital automation platform, Quadient Hub, facilitates multi-entity product and service management with effortless data sharing.”

Quadient AP’s AI-powered data entry reduces manual work by 83% and allows for streamlined management of purchase orders, invoices, payments and expenses through one central system. Through Quadient AP’s workflow automation, finance leaders spend more time on strategic, analytical work and less time on manual tasks.

“Being recognized once again as a Technology Leader in the ‘SPARK Matrix for Accounts Payable Automation’ report confirms our growing market leadership and commitment to delivering continuous innovation through our digital automation platform,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital Automation for Quadient. “In addition to bringing the most efficient and powerful procure-to-pay and invoice-to-cash solutions to our customers across the globe, Quadient is uniquely positioned to help businesses address new regulatory e-invoicing initiatives within the European Union.”

For complimentary access to the latest report, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/quadient-positioned-leader-spark-matrix-accounts-payable-automation-QKS-Group.

About QKS Group®

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Joe Scolaro, Quadient VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager +1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673 sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachments