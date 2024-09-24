Mabylon AG Receives Research Grants Totaling More Than CHF 1.3 Million for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Inflammasome Programs

Schlieren, Zurich/Switzerland, September 24, 2024 - Mabylon AG, a leader in the high-throughput discovery, characterization, and development of human-derived antibodies, today announced that it has received three grants totaling more than CHF 1.3 million from Innosuisse Swiss Innovation Agency, Target ALS and the ALS Association.

The funding from Target ALS and the ALS Association is dedicated to advancing the development of human-derived TDP-43 intrabodies that restore normal TDP-43 function in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by reducing pathological TDP-43 aggregates in diseased neurons.

„TDP-43 aggregates are a hallmark of ALS and have emerged as a prime target for treating both familial and sporadic forms of the disease,” said Kuldip Dave, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at the ALS Association. „We are excited to support the continued preclinical development of Mabylon AG’s intrabody approach through our Lawrence and Isabel Barnett Drug Development Program. Getting promising treatments out of the laboratory and into clinical testing as quickly as possible is key to making ALS a livable disease until we can cure it.”

Innosuisse is granting CHF 0.8 million for the further development of Mabylon's MY012 program, a proprietary, inflammasome-targeting antibody therapy for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with superior safety and efficacy.

„The foundation of our approach is the rapid identification of naturally occurring antibodies from large patient populations and/or immunized animals,“ said Niccolò Pengo, PhD, Mabylon’s CSO. „This is how we identified our antibody candidates in ALS and IBD. These grants clearly validate the quality of our research and the tremendous therapeutic potential of our approach. The grants will allow us to accelerate these programs and complement our planned Series B fundraising.“

„We are very grateful for these grants, which will help us achieve preclinical proof-of-concept for these two programs through research collaborations with renowned top experts in the respective fields,“ said Alcide Barberis, PhD, CEO of Mabylon. „The goal is to then rapidly progress the programs into clinical development in partnership with biopharmaceutical companies or by creating an asset-specific spinoff with dedicated investments. At Mabylon, we are currently focusing our efforts on the clinical development of our innovative anti-allergen antibody product candidates.“

In May 2024, Mabylon had announced the nomination of a multi-specific anti-allergen antibody, which is now undergoing Investigative New Drug (IND) studies and will subsequently enter clinical development for the treatment of peanut allergy. For its allergy program, Mabylon has entered into a collaboration agreement with Pfizer through the Pfizer Ignite program.

