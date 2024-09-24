ARA to Showcase Human-Machine Integrated Solutions at AUSA 2024

Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will showcase its innovative defense technologies at the 2024 Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting (AUSA), October 14-16 in Washington D.C.

At this year’s conference, ARA will demonstrate its solutions supporting the Army’s Human-Machine Integrated Formations Initiative. This initiative and the effective integration of robotic systems into formations will provide new capabilities to help the Army achieve goals for multi-domain operations as ground robotics and autonomy are expected to play a critical role in future warfare.

ARA’s solutions propel the Army's mission to Transform in Contact by leveraging expertise in advanced autonomous systems, AI-driven predictive logistics, and cutting-edge combat vehicle technologies that are designed to adapt swiftly and effectively during engagements.

The AUSA Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America. The meeting is designed to deliver the Army’s message by highlighting the capabilities of organizations like ARA and presenting a range of industry products and services.

ARA experts will feature current technologies, share recent developments, and provide exposure to future capabilities to meet the growing demand of human-machine integration in multi-domain operations.

ARA’s AUSA theme is “Transforming in Contact: Innovative Solutions for Multi-Domain Operations.” Featured ARA Technologies will include:

Sapper Autonomous tracked platform with modular mission payloads

MPMS Mission planning and management system to coordinate autonomous systems, subsystems, and sensors

ARA Edge Node Ruggedized platform that provides compute, storage, and networking at the edge

ARC4 Integrated AR and autonomy for tactical situational awareness

VR-TAK Immersive VR tool for improved mission planning and rehearsal

EDGE 3D 3D modeling and terrain generation for decision making at the edge



ARA’s skilled professionals bring the expertise to tackle challenging technical problems. ARA offers innovative solutions through a shared commitment to our core values of passion, freedom, service, and growth, delivering products with outstanding performance, quality, and modernization that exceed customer demands.

Through the application of autonomy and advanced systems engineering, ARA is addressing threats in a rapidly evolving technological battle space. We apply a deep understanding of the underlying science and physics of threat environments to deliver innovative and robust solutions to the tactical edge. Our experience supporting numerous DoD programs and our deep bench of former military operators enables us to deliver exceptional operational capabilities, leading-edge equipment, and solutions that reinforce a thriving Army.

Visit Booth 2621 to learn more about our diverse range of technical solutions, see hands-on demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and further explore cutting edge capabilities.

For more information, visit www.ara.com/ausa or contact us at ausa@ara.com.

Come See Us

Booth 2621

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

