Small cities come together on right-sized solutions to the substance use health crisis

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Municipal representatives from across Canada gathered in Timmins, Ont., earlier in September to work together on mounting an effective response to substance use health crises and harms in their communities. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Timmins Summit saw elected leaders of small cities, health officials, service providers, drug policy experts, public safety providers and natural resource industry leaders to develop the structure of the first municipally led, integrated standards for healthy and safe communities.



Open substance use in public spaces, the rising numbers of substance use health-related hospitalizations and deaths, and a lack of affordable and stable housing are only a few of the challenges small-sized cities face as they attempt to better serve the needs of their communities.

Organized through a partnership between the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) and the City of Timmins, the Summit allowed participants to learn about the current situation from diverse perspectives and to examine emerging practices and drug trends.

Between January 2016 and September 2023, over 47,000 people living in Canada died due to apparent overdoses. Although often overlooked, many smaller communities are over-represented in this number.

“This summit provided us with an invaluable opportunity to come together as a community of leaders from across the country, to share our experiences, our challenges and our solutions. What was apparent is that no single community can face the substance use crisis alone. It takes a collective effort, driven by collaboration and focused action among partners. The path we are charting with this work is not just important, it is also essential for the future of our communities,” said City of Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau.

The Timmins Summit is just the beginning of a multiphase initiative to work with communities to develop the standards. The standards will provide municipal leaders with a consolidated range of evidence-based options to enact locally. They will help them unlock vital government supports and reduce the growing polarization concerning this crisis.

“People want to be heard and take action to solve the crises we are facing together,” said Dr. Alexander Caudarella, Chief Executive Officer at CCSA. “In Timmins, different voices and perspectives came together. Through this initiative, we hope to put the power in the hands of communities and to support them in identifying and implementing the appropriate solutions for them.”

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives.

CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

