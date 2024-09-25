Epoxy Paint Sales Set to Total USD 63126.2 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Infrastructure Development across the Globe | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global epoxy paint market size is estimated to be valued at USD 38754 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Worldwide sales of epoxy paints are set to total USD 63126.2 million by 2034.



Epoxy resins are crucial components in paints, having applications in electronics, electrical, construction, and other industries due to their aesthetic and protective properties. The product is gaining traction due to stringent environmental regulations and rising consumer demand for sustainable products. Waterborne epoxy paints are becoming popular due to their low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

The adhesives are durable, chemically resistant, waterproof, and suitable for high-traffic areas as well as demanding settings. These also protect surfaces from moisture damage.

The market is adaptable and will likely continue to rise with innovations in formulations, particularly in fast-curing, low-VOC, or self-leveling epoxies. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development projects in the Asia Pacific offer significant growth opportunities for epoxy paint manufacturers. High-performance epoxy paints for specific uses, such as conductive or fire-resistant coatings, can also create new growth opportunities.

Prominent Drivers of the Epoxy Paint Market

Growing Construction Activities: The global construction industry is a significant driver for the epoxy paint market. As urbanization and industrialization increase, the demand for high-performance coatings that protect infrastructure, such as bridges, buildings, and pipelines, has surged. Epoxy paint's robust properties make it ideal for these applications, particularly in regions with extreme weather conditions or exposure to harsh chemicals.

Rising Automotive Production: Epoxy paints are widely used in automotive manufacturing due to their excellent adhesion and resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and heat. The expanding automotive sector, particularly in developing economies, is fueling the demand for high-performance coatings, further propelling the epoxy paint market.

Increasing Demand in the Marine Sector: The marine industry relies on epoxy paints for their resistance to saltwater, chemicals, and UV radiation. With rising global trade, the demand for shipbuilding and maintenance activities has led to an increased need for epoxy coatings to protect vessels from corrosion and other environmental damage.

Advancements in Industrial Coatings: The development of advanced formulations in epoxy paints, such as water-based and solvent-free variants, is contributing to market growth. These environmentally friendly coatings meet regulatory standards and offer enhanced performance in terms of durability, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion and chemicals.

Rising Focus on Corrosion Protection: Corrosion is a significant concern in various industries, including oil & gas, chemicals, and power generation. Epoxy coatings are known for their superior anti-corrosive properties, making them highly sought after for protecting pipelines, tanks, and other equipment used in harsh environments.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The global epoxy paint market is set to reach USD 63126.2 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

by 2034, with a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. Based on source, the petroleum-based epoxy paint segment accounted for a value share of 78.5% in 2024.

in 2024. By application, the building and construction segment is leading with a market share of 41.3% in 2024.

in 2024. India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.5% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Sales in China are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.6% through 2034.





“The epoxy paint industry is booming owing to high versatility and durability. The industry is also poised for growth during the assessment period due to increasing demand for sustainable products,” Says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Regional Analysis of the Epoxy Paint Market

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 India 7.5% China 5.6% Spain 3.8% France 3.5% Italy 3.3%









Who is Winning?

The epoxy paint industry faces intense competition from key players like Momentive Performance Materials, Kukdo Chemical, and Huntsman Corporation, who are working on new formulations with enhanced properties. Regional players are also providing cost-efficient solutions, while water-based epoxy paints are gaining traction.

Price fluctuations in raw materials and stringent VOC emissions regulations are affecting production costs and profit margins. The growth of end-use industries is directly impacting epoxy paint demand.

Companies are further providing technical support and application guidance to foster customer loyalty. Research is being conducted to incorporate nanomaterials in epoxy paints, and powder coatings are gaining traction due to their high sustainability and efficiency.

Industry Updates-

Sherwin-Williams , headquartered in Ohio, in April 2024 launched Sher-Bar TEC , the first damage-tolerant textured epoxy coating for rebar to enhance the longevity, safety, and sustainability of infrastructures.

, headquartered in Ohio, in April 2024 launched , the first damage-tolerant textured epoxy coating for rebar to enhance the longevity, safety, and sustainability of infrastructures. PETRONAS, headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, in December 2023 announced the launch of an ultra-high barrier paint additive to prevent corrosion.

Leading Epoxy Paint Brands

Momentive Performance Materials

Kukdo Chemical

Huntsman Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Cytec Industries Incorporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

NAMA Chemicals

LEUNA-Harze GmbH

Spolchemie A.S.





In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the epoxy paint market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on source (petroleum-based and plant-based), form (water-based, solvent-based, and powder-based), application (building and construction, aerospace, wind power, marine, consumer goods, and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa).

Der weltweite Markt für Epoxidfarben wird im Jahr 2024 auf 38.754 Millionen USD geschätzt und wird im Prognosezeitraum mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5 % weiter wachsen. Der weltweite Umsatz mit Epoxidfarben wird sich bis 2034 auf insgesamt 63.126,2 Millionen USD belaufen.

Epoxidharze sind wichtige Bestandteile von Farben und werden aufgrund ihrer ästhetischen und schützenden Eigenschaften in der Elektronik-, Elektro-, Bau- und anderen Branchen eingesetzt. Das Produkt gewinnt aufgrund strenger Umweltvorschriften und der steigenden Verbrauchernachfrage nach nachhaltigen Produkten an Bedeutung. Epoxidfarben auf Wasserbasis werden aufgrund ihrer geringen Emissionen flüchtiger organischer Verbindungen (VOC) immer beliebter.

Die Klebstoffe sind langlebig, chemisch beständig, wasserdicht und für stark frequentierte Bereiche sowie anspruchsvolle Umgebungen geeignet. Sie schützen Oberflächen auch vor Feuchtigkeitsschäden.

Der Markt ist anpassungsfähig und wird wahrscheinlich mit Innovationen bei Formulierungen weiter wachsen, insbesondere bei schnell aushärtenden, VOC-armen oder selbstnivellierenden Epoxiden. Schnelle Industrialisierungs- und Infrastrukturentwicklungsprojekte im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum bieten Herstellern von Epoxidfarben erhebliche Wachstumschancen. Hochleistungs-Epoxidfarben für spezielle Anwendungen, wie leitfähige oder feuerfeste Beschichtungen, können ebenfalls neue Wachstumschancen schaffen.

Wichtige Treiber des Epoxidfarbenmarktes

Wachsende Bautätigkeiten: Die globale Bauindustrie ist ein wichtiger Treiber für den Epoxidfarbenmarkt. Mit zunehmender Urbanisierung und Industrialisierung ist die Nachfrage nach Hochleistungsbeschichtungen zum Schutz von Infrastrukturen wie Brücken, Gebäuden und Pipelines stark gestiegen. Die robusten Eigenschaften von Epoxidfarben machen sie ideal für diese Anwendungen, insbesondere in Regionen mit extremen Wetterbedingungen oder Kontakt mit aggressiven Chemikalien.

Steigende Automobilproduktion: Epoxidfarben werden aufgrund ihrer hervorragenden Haftung und Beständigkeit gegen Korrosion, Chemikalien und Hitze häufig im Automobilbau verwendet. Der expandierende Automobilsektor, insbesondere in Entwicklungsländern, treibt die Nachfrage nach Hochleistungsbeschichtungen an und treibt den Epoxidfarbenmarkt weiter voran.

Steigende Nachfrage im Marinesektor: Die Marineindustrie verlässt sich auf Epoxidfarben aufgrund ihrer Beständigkeit gegen Salzwasser, Chemikalien und UV-Strahlung. Mit dem steigenden Welthandel hat die Nachfrage nach Schiffbau- und Wartungsaktivitäten zu einem erhöhten Bedarf an Epoxidbeschichtungen geführt, um Schiffe vor Korrosion und anderen Umweltschäden zu schützen.

Fortschritte bei Industriebeschichtungen: Die Entwicklung fortschrittlicher Formulierungen für Epoxidfarben, wie wasserbasierte und lösungsmittelfreie Varianten, trägt zum Marktwachstum bei. Diese umweltfreundlichen Beschichtungen erfüllen gesetzliche Standards und bieten eine verbesserte Leistung in Bezug auf Haltbarkeit, Flexibilität und Beständigkeit gegen Abrieb und Chemikalien.

Steigernder Fokus auf Korrosionsschutz: Korrosion ist ein erhebliches Problem in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Öl und Gas, Chemikalien und Stromerzeugung. Epoxidbeschichtungen sind für ihre hervorragenden Korrosionsschutzeigenschaften bekannt, was sie zum Schutz von Pipelines, Tanks und anderen Geräten, die in rauen Umgebungen eingesetzt werden, sehr gefragt macht.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht

• Der globale Markt für Epoxidfarben soll bis 2034 63.126,2 Millionen USD erreichen, mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5 % von 2024 bis 2034.

• Der Quelle zufolge hatte das Segment der Epoxidfarben auf Erdölbasis im Jahr 2024 einen Wertanteil von 78,5 %.

• Nach Anwendung ist das Segment Bauwesen mit einem Marktanteil von 41,3 % im Jahr 2024 führend.

• Indien wird voraussichtlich zwischen 2024 und 2034 eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 7,5 % verzeichnen.

• Die Verkäufe in China werden bis 2034 voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,6 % steigen.

„Die Epoxidfarbenindustrie boomt aufgrund ihrer hohen Vielseitigkeit und Haltbarkeit. Aufgrund der steigenden Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen Produkten ist die Branche im Bewertungszeitraum auch auf Wachstum eingestellt“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wer gewinnt?

Die Epoxidfarbenindustrie ist einem intensiven Wettbewerb durch wichtige Akteure wie Momentive Performance Materials, Kukdo Chemical und Huntsman Corporation ausgesetzt, die an neuen Formulierungen mit verbesserten Eigenschaften arbeiten. Regionale Akteure bieten auch kosteneffiziente Lösungen an, während Epoxidfarben auf Wasserbasis an Bedeutung gewinnen.

Preisschwankungen bei Rohstoffen und strenge VOC-Emissionsvorschriften wirken sich auf Produktionskosten und Gewinnmargen aus. Das Wachstum der Endverbrauchsbranchen wirkt sich direkt auf die Nachfrage nach Epoxidfarben aus.

Unternehmen bieten darüber hinaus technischen Support und Anwendungsberatung an, um die Kundenbindung zu fördern. Es wird geforscht, um Nanomaterialien in Epoxidfarben zu integrieren, und Pulverbeschichtungen gewinnen aufgrund ihrer hohen Nachhaltigkeit und Effizienz an Bedeutung.

Branchen-Updates-

• Sherwin-Williams mit Hauptsitz in Ohio brachte im April 2024 Sher-Bar TEC auf den Markt, die erste schadenstolerante strukturierte Epoxidbeschichtung für Bewehrungsstäbe, um die Langlebigkeit, Sicherheit und Nachhaltigkeit von Infrastrukturen zu verbessern. • PETRONAS mit Hauptsitz in Kuala Lumpur kündigte im Dezember 2023 die Einführung eines ultrahochdichten Lackzusatzes zur Korrosionsvorbeugung an.

Führende Epoxidlackmarken

• Momentive Performance Materials

• Kukdo Chemical

• Huntsman Corporation

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Cytec Industries Incorporation

• Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd.

• NAMA Chemicals

• LEUNA-Harze GmbH

• Spolchemie A.S.

Erhalten Sie weitere Einblicke in den Bericht zum Epoxidfarbenmarkt

In seinem neuesten Bericht bietet Future Market Insights (FMI) eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des Epoxidfarbenmarkts und stellt historische Daten von 2019 bis 2023 sowie Prognosestatistiken für den Zeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 bereit. Um das Branchenpotenzial, das Wachstum und den Umfang zu verstehen, wird die Branche nach Quelle (auf Erdölbasis und auf Pflanzenbasis), Form (auf Wasserbasis, Lösungsmittelbasis und Pulverbasis), Anwendung (Bauwesen, Luft- und Raumfahrt, Windkraft, Schifffahrt, Konsumgüter und andere) und Region (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Südasien, Ostasien, Osteuropa sowie Naher Osten und Afrika) segmentiert.

