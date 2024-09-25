Concentrix Introduces Intelligent Experience Technology Product Suite with Launch of iX Hello™

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the release of iX Hello, a GenAI-powered self-service application designed to supercharge productivity and engagement quality, with high security.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

iX Hello offers an out-of-the box solution for businesses to create virtual assistants for countless use cases — from data analysis to rapid language translations to internal self-service chatbots and more. The product acts as an assistant that securely integrates with leading Large Language Models (LLMs) as well as internal data sources, to cost-effectively boost productivity and quality of work within an on-brand, compliant, and secure environment.

For decades, Concentrix has invested in and developed intelligent technologies to solve client and customer challenges, and to improve its own efficiency and performance. iX Hello marks the first product launch in a suite of AI and GenAI technologies which the company has already successfully deployed internally and with pre-launch clients.

iX Hello offers built-in innovation that enables companies to:

Use iX Hello as an accelerator to the GenAI adoption journey with out-of-the-box integration with data sources and multi-modal LLMs including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Salesforce.



Create GenAI experiences within an enterprise-grade, secure, private, and compliant environment.



Leverage GenAI that knows and visually feels like their brand and understands brand-specific voice and vocabulary.

Work effectively to translate market-ready copy in 90+ languages, analyze data, answer questions using chat or voice, summarize content, create training, and much more.

Enjoy fast time-to-benefit leveraging iX Hello pre-built virtual assistants, designed to accelerate common tasks, not limited to the CX business but including Accounting, Finance, Marketing and Procurement.

"The launch of iX Hello marks a significant milestone in our product roadmap,” said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Concentrix. “With decades of experience working with the world's greatest brands, and learning from billions of customer interactions, we understand customer conversations better than anyone. By building these insights into a suite of technology products, we are now able to help businesses globally close the gap between consumer behavior and customer experiences."

Following today’s release of iX Hello for client internal productivity applications, Concentrix is also offering a private preview of future iX Hello functionality for external use cases, enabling a select number of organizations to gain exclusive access to new technologies ahead of the general market. Included in the private preview are approximately 40 pre-built virtual agents, ranging from customer-facing multi-modal bots to appointment booking tools and order status trackers. Concentrix can also work with clients to develop custom GenAI-powered virtual assistants at speed and scale by leveraging its rich design studio functionality.

Concentrix plans to release additional technology products in the iX suite over the coming months. For more information, say Hello on the company’s website.

About us: Experience the power of Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re human-centered, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. Whether it’s designing game-changing brand experiences, building and scaling secure AI technologies, or running digital operations that deliver global consistency with a local touch, we have it covered. At the heart of everything we do lies a commitment to transforming the way companies connect, interact, and grow. We’re here to redefine what success means, delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future growth of the company’s capabilities and product portfolio, the potential benefits associated with use of the company’s GenAI and other products, including productivity and engagement quality, the expected timing of anticipated product launches, and statements that include words such as believe, expect, may, will, can, provide, could and should and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategy, product launches, competitive conditions in the company’s industry, and other factors contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent SEC filings. We do not undertake a duty to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Copyright 2024 Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries

All rights reserved. Concentrix, the Concentrix logo, and all other Concentrix company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concentrix Corporation and its subsidiaries.

From Fortune ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 500 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of Concentrix.