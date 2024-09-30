AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRISM) Market to Reach USD 8.7 Billion by 2032: Increasing Adoption of AI Governance and Compliance Solutions Drives Market Growth | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRISM) Market Size Analysis:

“The AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management Market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

With the adoption of artificial intelligence on the rise across many industries, the importance of managing AI risks, fostering trust, and meeting security frameworks has become paramount. AI TRISM solutions address the challenges of AI model governance, transparency, and accountability, enabling organizations to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies. The increased reliance on AI for many decision-making processes and the mounting regulatory pressure to ensure privacy and bias prevention have continued to be the major market growth influences for AI TRISM solutions.

Market Drives for AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management Growth

AI TRISM has become a strategic need because decision-making risks are growing along with the use of AI, including data breaches, model biases, ethics, and morals, the increased adoption of AI TRISM has been driven primarily by growing reliance on AI technologies. Companies in highly regulated industries, like healthcare, finance, and insurance, continue to invest in AI TRISM tools ensuring their AI models are explainable, not biased, and meet the industry regulations. In 2023, the AI Act implementing the ethical and safe use of AI was announced in Europe, underlining the importance of the governance framework for the technology. As regulatory pressure increases across the globe, enterprises continue to invest in AI TRISM solutions to ensure compliance and mitigate the risks for themselves and their clients while fostering trust. Moreover, AI systems are becoming more complex and the challenges in managing operational risks are increasing. The SNS report highlights that, by 2026, 40% of enterprises using AI will implement AI TRISM solutions to ensure the reliability and trustworthiness of their solutions.





Segment Analysis

Which Segment is Estimated to Dominate in the Application?

In 2023, the governance and compliance segment held the largest market share of the AI TRISM market. This segment’s growth is driven by organizations’ need to ensure that their AI systems adhere to stringent governance protocols and comply with regulatory requirements such as the GDPR and CCPA. Governance solutions help companies track AI models’ performance, ensure data privacy, and mitigate biases. These are vital for maintaining trust and security in AI systems.

By Component: Solution Segment Dominates Market

The solution segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 69% of the total revenue share. This is primarily driven by the quick adoption of AI governance platforms and risk management solutions by organizations looking to ensure their AI systems comply and mitigate potential operational risks. The high demand for solutions that ensure transparency, security, and bias mitigation for AI models is seen mainly in industries with strict regulatory environments such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The solutions segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period as companies continue to adopt AI TRISM frameworks to ensure that their AI systems are ethical, secure, and adaptable to evolving global regulations.

By End-Use: IT and Telecommunications Segment Leads Market

In 2023, IT and telecommunications were the leading end-use segments for the AI TRISM market, as vast amounts of data processed by AI systems need to be protected. Telecommunications companies, in particular, are demanding that AI TRISM solutions comply with data privacy laws and eliminate the risk associated with the use of ai-based decision-making like network optimization and customer service automation.

AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management (AI TRISM) Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Application

Governance & Compliance

Bias Detection & Mitigation

Security & Anomaly Detection

Privacy Management

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

By End-use

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

Which region is expected to dominate in the AI Trust, Risk, and Security Management Market?

North America led the market and accounted for 32% of revenue shares in 2023 due to an early adoption of the technology and a very strict regulatory environment. The United States already widely uses AI in finance, healthcare, and defense, requiring to manage the risks associated with this new technology. The FTC and other U.S. regulators will focus more on the transparency and ethical use of AI, which would drive demand for AI TRISM solutions. Furthermore, the EU’s AI regulation, such as the AI Act, will likely encourage the adoption of AI TRISM in Europe, where countries such as Germany and France have particularly been spearheading the development and use of AI with extensive security measures. The Asian market, on the other hand, is expected to have the highest annual growth rates. The increasing digitalization of all sectors of the economy in countries such as China, Japan, or India will create a high demand for AI TRISM as more and more companies using AI will take steps to manage their risks and ensure compliance with data privacy laws.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Microsoft introduced its AI Risk and Compliance Management framework, designed to help organizations assess, mitigate, and monitor AI-related risks while ensuring compliance with global regulations.

In early 2022, IBM launched its AI Governance solution, enabling enterprises to track and audit AI models throughout their lifecycle, ensuring adherence to ethical guidelines and industry regulations.

In 2023, Google Cloud unveiled a set of tools to help companies implement AI model explainability, fairness, and transparency, aimed at reducing biases in AI systems and improving decision-making accountability.





Key Takeaways:

The AI TRISM market is growing due to the rising need for AI governance, risk management, and compliance across industries.

Organizations are moving forward to improve the transparency, accountability and security of AI models to address regulatory challenges and build trust.

As of 2023, the leading sector was the IT and telecommunications, but in other sectors, such as finance and healthcare, AI TRISM is being adopted at a rapid pace in response to regulatory challenges and a need for the trust in AI technology.

The market is leady by North America for now, but Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region, due to a very fast adoption of AI and the oversight quickly catching up.

