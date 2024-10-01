Autonomous Mobile Robots Market to surpass USD 9 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Mobile Robots Market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 9 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Retailers and manufacturers are increasingly adopting advanced transport robots that not only integrate seamlessly with operations but also have the capability to transport multiple loads simultaneously, ensuring peak performance and efficiency. Consequently, the rising demand for autonomous mobile robots among retailers and manufacturers—aimed at automating sorting and transportation processes while achieving high operational efficiency—stands out as a primary driver for the global growth of the autonomous mobile robots’ market.

Current trends in the autonomous mobile robot’s landscape include advancements in navigation and mapping, the incorporation of AI and machine learning, and fleet management. AMR manufacturers are channelling significant investments into R&D, aiming to produce smart, compact, and efficient solutions. There's a pronounced focus on integrating LiDAR, advanced sensors, and cameras to enhance machine accuracy and reliability. The synergy of LiDAR and cameras offers a superior solution for navigating complexities and optimizing performance.

The global autonomous mobile robots market is classified based on component, type, payload capacity, navigation technology, battery type, application, end use and region.

The market is categorized by components into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is projected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2032. The rising demand for components like LiDAR, ultrasonic sensors, and infrared sensors among robot manufacturers is largely driven by stringent government regulations ensuring labor and public safety. Additionally, manufacturers' focus on boosting operational efficiency and addressing safety concerns further propels the hardware segment's growth.

The autonomous mobile robots market by type include goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Goods-to-person picking robots are anticipated to witness a CAGR exceeding 16% during the forecast period. This type offers distinct advantages over its counterparts, including enhanced operational uptime and high-density consolidated storage. As the global e-commerce sector surges, the emphasis on swift order delivery and preparation intensifies. Goods-to-person systems streamline the process by delivering products directly to workers, thereby slashing turnaround times and amplifying operational efficiency.

North America autonomous mobile robots market, accounted for over 35% of the total revenue in 2023. The growth is fueled by the rising demand for robots, like Goods-To-Person Picking Robots and Self-Driving Forklifts, across sectors such as manufacturing, 3PL and logistics, and e-commerce. These sectors seek to minimize walk time and enhance inventory management accuracy.

Asia-Pacific autonomous mobile robots market is buoyed by trends like the e-commerce boom, swift industrial automation, and the expansion of logistics and warehousing. Countries like South Korea and India, with their burgeoning e-commerce sectors, are set to see a heightened demand for autonomous mobile robots to streamline warehouse management.

Companies including ABB Robotics, Blue Skye Automation, Geekplus Technology Co Ltd., Gideon Brothers, GreyOrange, Locus Robotics. Mobile Industrial Robots, Omron Group., are some firms working in the autonomous mobile robots industry.

