P2P Antennas Market to Reach USD 7.06 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increased Connectivity Needs and Proliferation of IoT Devices | Report by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook:

The P2P Antennas Market was valued at USD 4.30 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% during 2024-2032.

Point-to-point antennas market is well-developed and has experienced outstanding growth over the last several years due to the increased need for high-capacity wireless communication. These antennas are primarily created for high-capacity long-distance wireless connections, which are needed to enable businesses to transfer data quickly and reliably across substantial distances. The wireless communication infrastructure has been growing, and the U.S. has a vast wireless communication network, which is essential to facilitate the development of a wide range of industries and ensure national connectivity. In 2023, the United States counted approximately 142,100 cell towers and 209,500 macrocell locations were deployed. In addition, 452,200 small cell nodes were deployed outdoors and 747,400 were located indoors. To support the development of wireless networks and improve coverage and capacity, the sector invested approximately USD 11.9 billion into infrastructure upgrades, and more than USD 46 billion was spent on network operating costs. Due to the constantly increasing number of smart devices and mobile internet usage, and the expansion of heavy data applications, service providers and businesses concentrate on the creation of strong wireless networks to accommodate the changing needs and requirements. P2P antennas offer a cost-effective and reliable method of creating backhaul connections for mobile networks, ISPs, enterprise networks, and others. In addition, P2P antennas are capable of transmitting data over long distances where no physical wiring solution is available.





Download PDF Sample Report of P2P (Point-to-Point) Antennas Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2475

Leading Market Players Listed in this Research Report are:

Cambium Networks (PMP 450i PTP Antenna, PTP 820c)

(PMP 450i PTP Antenna, PTP 820c) Mimosa Networks (B5c PTP Backhaul, C5x PTP)

(B5c PTP Backhaul, C5x PTP) RADWIN (RADWIN 2000 Alpha, Jet DUO Antenna)

(RADWIN 2000 Alpha, Jet DUO Antenna) Laird Connectivity (SHX2400P Omni Antenna, PAR24-19 Panel Antenna)

(SHX2400P Omni Antenna, PAR24-19 Panel Antenna) TP-Link (TL-ANT2424B Parabolic Antenna, TL-ANT5830MD Parabolic Antenna)

(TL-ANT2424B Parabolic Antenna, TL-ANT5830MD Parabolic Antenna) PCTEL (FP2458 Dual-Band Panel Antenna, MLPV460 Mobile Antenna)

(FP2458 Dual-Band Panel Antenna, MLPV460 Mobile Antenna) MTI Wireless Edge (MT-486042/NVH Parabolic Antenna, MT-402020/NVH)

(MT-486042/NVH Parabolic Antenna, MT-402020/NVH) CommScope (PX6515 Antenna, UHX50 Parabolic Antenna)

(PX6515 Antenna, UHX50 Parabolic Antenna) Infinite Electronics (AFH24G24-WB Parabolic Antenna, ANF-7.5G-PTP)

(AFH24G24-WB Parabolic Antenna, ANF-7.5G-PTP) KP Performance Antennas (KPPA-5GHZ-DP Dish Antenna, KPPA-2.4GHz Yagi Antenna)

Antennas (KPPA-5GHZ-DP Dish Antenna, KPPA-2.4GHz Yagi Antenna) Ericsson (MINI-LINK 6352, AIR 3246)

(MINI-LINK 6352, AIR 3246) Rosenberger (SP14 Antenna, RRH32 Antenna)

(SP14 Antenna, RRH32 Antenna) Amphenol Antenna Solutions (DualPol Parabolic Antenna, APD8-32 Antenna)

(DualPol Parabolic Antenna, APD8-32 Antenna) Proxim Wireless (Tsunami MP-10100 Antenna, Tsunami QB-10100 Antenna)

(Tsunami MP-10100 Antenna, Tsunami QB-10100 Antenna) MicroTik (RBLHGG-5acD Antenna, RB911G PTP Antenna)

(RBLHGG-5acD Antenna, RB911G PTP Antenna) Alvarion (BreezeNET B100, BreezeACCESS VL)

(BreezeNET B100, BreezeACCESS VL) Trango Systems (GigaLINK 6450, ApexPlus PTP Antenna)

(GigaLINK 6450, ApexPlus PTP Antenna) Procom (CXL 900-3/L Antenna, CXL 70-3/L)

(CXL 900-3/L Antenna, CXL 70-3/L) RF Elements (UltraDish TP 550, UltraHorn TP 5-24)

"Market Segment Insights: Detailed Analysis Reveals Strategic Growth Pathways"

By Type:

Parabolic antennas accounted for over 42% of the market share in 2023 and dominated the market segment. These antennas are commonly used for very long-range communication because they have highly focused signals. In addition, the antenna is very useful as it enables energy to travel in one direction in a beam. Parabolic antennas are also useful for microwave and satellite communication, hence, offering a high gain and the ability to reach high frequency. The market has over $500 million, due to the high usage of the antennas in communication towers, satellites’ ground stations, as well as microwave backhaul of mobile networks.

By Frequency Range:

The 1 GHz to 9.9 GHz segment led the market in 2023, with a 45% market share. This range is commonly used in communication systems. It is also suitable for broadcasting data over a long distance, such as through mobile networks, satellite communications, and Wi-Fi. As a result, it is suitable for urban and rural settings. Furthermore, the sector is being boosted by a combination of increased demand for cellular internet and 5G network implementation.

By Polarization:

Single-polarized antennas dominated the market in terms of revenue generation, with a 56% market share in 2023. The antennas are made to send and receive signals in one polarization that can be either vertical or horizontal. This type of antenna is highly used in many market applications, as it is simple, and maintains a strong communication connection. These antennas are cheaper and most operators prefer to use them, especially where there are low signal interferences.

Do you Have any Specific Queries or Need any Customize Research on P2P Antennas Market, Request for Analyst Call @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2475

"Regional Market Breakdown: Identifying Growth Hotspots and Emerging Trends"

North America held a major market share of 41% in 2023 and dominated the market because of the high adoption of advanced communication technologies and robust development of infrastructure. For example, Verizon and AT&T among others are deploying p2p antennas to increase their service capabilities and to provide urban and remote areas with high-speed and secure internet. Additionally, this market grows due to the increased need for secure communication, particularly within the defense and public safety sectors. Therefore, the Americas will keep its main position due to increasing demand from businesses that do massive digital transformation and peak investments in digital connections of the branch offices in other countries.

Asia–Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing invert the market during 2024-2032 because of the advanced scale of urbanization and increased investments in telecommunications infrastructure, including smart city programs. For example, in 5G-based technology sector and the comprehensive development of smart cities drive the demand for advanced communications, secure and fast, supported by P2P antennas in China. In India, another example of the increased demand for P2P antennas has been an acceleration of digitalization in sectors and consumption of information from remote areas due to the Digital India governmental initiative.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, PCTEL launched a new line of P2P antennas for applications requiring greater communication efficiency. These antennas support a wide range of frequencies, suitable for various operational environments.

launched a new line of P2P antennas for applications requiring greater communication efficiency. These antennas support a wide range of frequencies, suitable for various operational environments. In March 2023, Comba Telecom Systems announced a new P2P antenna for 5G applications based on advanced MIMO technology. It aims to greatly enhance the data throughput and coverage of the urban environment.

announced a new P2P antenna for 5G applications based on advanced MIMO technology. It aims to greatly enhance the data throughput and coverage of the urban environment. In May 2023, Airspan Networks announced a new P2P antenna that works along with its cloud-based products. The new technology is expected to reduce the cost overheads of deployment and improve the overall network efficiency.

Purchase Single User License of P2P Antennas Market Report at USD 3350 (33% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2475

Future Trends:

The P2P antennas market is expected to witness several transformative trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to optimize antenna performance and signal management.

Future Trend Description Impact on P2P Antennas Market Integration of AI and Machine Learning Use of AI and ML to optimize antenna performance and signal management. Enhanced efficiency and reliability, resulting in improved signal quality and user experience. Increased Demand for High-Frequency Antennas Growing requirement for antennas operating in the 30 GHz to 86 GHz range due to 5G applications. Expansion of product offerings and innovation in antenna design, driving market growth. Advancements in Phased Array Technology Development of phased array antennas for dynamic beamforming capabilities. Improved performance in dynamic environments, allowing for better adaptability in communication networks. Focus on Compact and Lightweight Designs Trends toward smaller, lighter antennas for easier installation and integration. Greater adoption in urban areas and challenging environments, enhancing market penetration. Sustainability Initiatives Increased emphasis on environmentally friendly manufacturing processes and materials. Attraction of eco-conscious customers, fostering brand loyalty, and expanding market reach. Rise of Smart City Initiatives Growth in urbanization and the development of smart cities require robust connectivity. Increased demand for P2P antennas, leading to significant investments in infrastructure. Emergence of IoT Devices The proliferation of IoT devices creates a need for reliable point-to-point communication links. The surge in demand for P2P antennas, driving technological innovations and market growth.

Access Complete Report Insights of P2P Antennas Market Growth & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/p2p-antennas-market-2475

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.