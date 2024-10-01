North Bay Resources Completes Primary Crushing at Bishop Gold Mill, Inyo County, California; Attends OTC Markets Precious Metals Conference

BISHOP, Calif., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “North Bay”) (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce the first gold ore shipment from the Company’s Fran Gold Project has been successfully processed through primary crushing including grizzly and jaw crusher to ½” minus size (see Photo 1). Heavy equipment mechanics are on-site today to oversee start-up and stabilization of the ball mill for further reduction of ore to minus 150 mesh. The ore will then be moved as a slurry to the gravity separation table for extraction of free gold and other valuable metals. The remaining ore will then flow to the flotation and concentrate circuit, Process engineers will arrive on-site this week for optimization and testing of the flotation cells and reagent formulation for final recovery of gold concentrate.







Photo 1 – Jaw Crusher – Bishop Gold Mill



OTC Markets Precious Metals Conference

The Company will present today at 2:30 pm EDT at the OTC Markets Precious Metals Conference:

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

DATE: October 1st

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3z584tW

Taber Gold Mine

Mining crews have completed further rehabilitation in the Wild Boar Zone including extensive timber and spiling and have neared the mining faces. The Wild Boar Zone is approximately 700 feet inside the mine.

