Seed Coating Market to cross USD 1.45 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seed Coating Market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 1.45 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Key drivers include the rising global food demand, technological advancements in seed treatments, and the adoption of precision agriculture. The seed coating industry is witnessing robust growth, driven by several interrelated factors. As the global population continues to rise, so does the demand for food, pushing farmers to seek solutions that enhance crop yields.

Seed coatings, known for their ability to boost seed performance, play a pivotal role in addressing this demand. Furthermore, with technological advancements, seed treatments have become more efficient, making them indispensable in modern agriculture. The trend towards precision agriculture and sustainable farming practices further amplifies the demand for seed coatings, as they not only improve germination rates but also offer protection against pests and diseases.

The overall seed coating industry is categorized based on Type of Coating, Active Ingredient, Crop Type, and Region.

Seed coating market size from polymer coating segment, valued at USD 427.8 million in 2023, is set to grow at a 4% CAGR till 2032, thanks to their protective benefits and versatility. The increasing preference for polymer coatings in the market can be attributed to their multifaceted advantages. Beyond just protection, these coatings enhance seed durability and shelf life, making them a preferred choice for farmers. Moreover, as farming practices evolve, the advancements in polymer technology ensure that seeds are protected and optimized for modern mechanized farming.

The seed coating market value from insecticides active ingredients segment is projected to reach USD 361.2 million by 2032, driven by concerns over crop losses and advancements in eco-friendly formulations. The growth of the insecticides active ingredients segment in the market is a testament to the evolving challenges in agriculture. With global concerns over crop losses due to pests, the demand for effective seed protection has surged. Insecticide coatings, by offering targeted pest control, reduce the reliance on broader pesticide applications. As farmers adopt precision agriculture, the integration of novel, eco-friendly insecticides and biological pest control agents into seed coatings presents new market opportunities, reinforcing the segment's significance.

Asia Pacific seed coating market size was valued USD 374.8 million in 2023, is expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR, fueled by population growth, government initiatives, and rising awareness of seed coating benefits. The Asia Pacific region's burgeoning market is a reflection of its unique agricultural landscape. With a vast agricultural base, there's a pronounced demand for advanced agricultural solutions. As the region grapples with rapid population growth and the consequent food demand, the push for higher crop yields becomes paramount. Government initiatives championing sustainable agriculture, coupled with a rising awareness among farmers about the advantages of seed coatings, are pivotal in thriving the market expansion.

Seed Coating Market Players

Companies including BASF SE, Bayer AG, Brett Young Seeds Ltd, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Germain Seed Technology Inc., Michelman, Inc, Precision Laboratories, Sensient Technologies, Smith Seed Service. are some firms working in seed coating industry.

The seed coating market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates and forecasts in terms of revenue and volume (USD Million) (Kilo Tons) from 2024 to 2032 , for the following segments:

Market, By Coating Type

Polymers

Colorants

Pellets

Minerals/Pumice

Others (including biologicals)

Market, By Active Ingredients

Insecticides

Fungicides

Nutrients

Bio-control agents

Others

Market, By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Other Crops (including turf, ornamentals, etc.)

