Bartlett Group Invests in Manufacturing Facility in Alberta’s Strathcona County

Sherwood Park, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bartlett Group, an innovator in industrial services and custom metal fabrication, announced its new Canadian headquarters and manufacturing facility in Sherwood Park located in Strathcona County.

Building on the region’s strengths in industrial infrastructure and land use, Bartlett plans to create 100 permanent new jobs and 25 temporary construction jobs to retrofit their new facility, with completion projected for November 2024. Their expansion will continue to provide meaningful, sustainable employment opportunities for years to come, with an eye on working with local stakeholders to develop programs aimed at skills diversification for local talent. Bartlett expects staffing at the facility to reach seasonal peaks of up to 150, mirroring the volume of their US operations.

After an exhaustive search, and with the support of Invest Alberta, Bartlett Group confirmed Alberta as an ideal location to expand. The area is in the heart of a transportation corridor with access to multiple service points throughout the province and country. The facility will manufacture industrial scaffolding for construction clients across North America, capitalizing on the ease of shipping from Sherwood Park as its hub.

Strong partnerships among Alberta agencies helped secure Bartlett Group's decision to set up shop in Alberta. The Government of Alberta introduced Bartlett to Invest Alberta, who helped them connect with available incentives and business connections. Strathcona County provided services in helping navigate regulatory processes, providing connections to the local industrial network, as well as opportunities to engage with potential partners, associates and industry events. Additional partners included Building Trades of Alberta (BTA), United Brotherhood of Carpenters (UBC) and Indigenous communities, who will continue to provide support to ensure Bartlett continues to grow and thrive, with the skilled workforce and connections necessary to foster sustainable growth.

QUOTES

“Bartlett’s investment in Alberta is great news for Strathcona County. Their Canadian expansion will create jobs and grow our local economy. Good news stories like this don’t happen by accident. They happen by design. I’m proud of the work we’ve done together with Invest Alberta to attract this investment. Alberta is the best place in Canada to invest, expand, and build for the future.”- Nate Glubish, Minster of Technology and Innovation

“The expansion of Bartlett Group into Strathcona County is a clear signal that Alberta is the prime destination for innovative manufacturing investment. By establishing their industrial scaffolding manufacturing facility in our industrial heartland, Bartlett is creating jobs, supporting the local community, and growing Alberta’s economy. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts this investment will have on Albertans and the future of our construction sector.” Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade

“Strathcona County is very pleased to welcome Bartlett Group’s new manufacturing facility to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland. The facility will boost our local economy, while providing stable jobs for our citizens. The County knows Bartlett Group will have a successful facility launch, as we continue to focus on developing a strong and enticing economic foundation in the region. We also thank the province and Invest Alberta for helping us cultivate this partnership and ensure that Alberta’s Industrial Heartland continues to be an attractive economic hub for new and established industry partners.”- Rod Frank, Mayor of Strathcona County

“Bartlett’s investment is a major win for Strathcona County creating more than 100 new jobs and positioning the area as a Canadian manufacturing hub. A Team Alberta approach among Alberta’s business-friendly agencies was key to Bartlett’s final decision, with Invest Alberta and the province helping the company bring their vision to life.”

- Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO

“We are incredibly excited to become part of Alberta and, more specifically, the Strathcona County area. Our team, after some expansive due diligence in Western Canada, decided this would be the best area to launch our manufacturing and industrial services in Canada. We appreciate the support given by all the various provincial governmental and local agencies and the support of several indigenous groups.”

-Brandon Munn, Bartlett Group COO

“Throughout my career in both the nuclear and industrial sectors, I have always enjoyed starting new initiatives and helping to create long-term sustainable jobs. I am very proud of our latest endeavor into Alberta and look forward to becoming a pillar in the community. We employ thousands of employees in our US operations, with a few hundred dedicated to our fabrication services. Our goal is to have the same level of success in Canada, especially in the creation of new jobs in manufacturing and fabrication.”

-Bruce Bartlett, Bartlett Group CEO

"Bartlett is investing in Albertans, we seek to align our experience with Alberta's greatest resources, it’s people. We intend to create a diversified workforce and manufacture our proprietary scaffolding equipment in Sherwood Park, using Canadian steel. Simply put, Canadian made, Alberta proud.”

-Scott Thibodeaux, Bartlett Group Director of Operations Canada

About Bartlett

The Bartlett Group is a full-service industrial contractor specializing in maintenance, turnarounds, capital mechanical projects, refractory, soft crafts, fabrication, and more. Its family of companies includes BOSS, Excel Scaffold, GSCS, Deltak Manufacturing, GMTS, NextGen Scaffold, Precision Refractory and the recently acquired Taurus platform in Fort Saskatchewan.

Known for its exceptional talent retention, Bartlett boasts highly trained and seasoned professionals. The company aims to provide first-class service with the best scaffold system and experts. Bartlett’s strength lies in its people, driving its growth and success. Choosing Bartlett Group means selecting a company where exceptional service is the standard. www.bartlettgrp.com

About Invest Alberta

Invest Alberta engages the world and provides high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. With this announcement, Invest Alberta has supported investments totaling nearly $22.5 billion and created more than 31,394 jobs since its inception in 2020. Investments are in sectors ranging from energy and agriculture to tech, aviation, life sciences and beyond. For more information, visit investalberta.ca.