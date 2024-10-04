AI in Networks Market Size to Cross USD 101.29 Billion by 2032, Driven By AI Technologies Enhancing Network Efficiency, Security, And Management | SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Growth Outlook:

The AI in Networks Market Size was valued at USD 8.33 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 101.29 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 32.14% during 2024-2032.

The Role of AI in Meeting Growing Demand for Efficient Management and Optimization

The growing demand for efficient network management and optimization is primarily driving this expansion. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI-driven solutions to enhance their network performance, facilitate real-time decision-making, and streamline operations. The surge in data traffic, driven by advancements in technologies like 5G and IoT, necessitates sophisticated AI solutions that can efficiently manage bandwidth and enhance security protocols. Furthermore, the integration of AI in networks provides operators with the ability to predict and resolve issues before they impact service quality, enhancing user experience.

The Impact of AI and Wi-Fi 7 on Business Operations

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into networking systems is transforming how businesses enhance customer experience and operational efficiency. Companies like Ruckus Networks are responding to the demands of a dispersed workforce and complex IT environments through advanced technologies such as Wi-Fi 7. India's networking market, valued at USD 5.09 billion in 2023, is projected to exceed USD 6 billion by 2028, driven by sectors like IoT and telecommunications.

AI in Networks Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.33 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 101.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 32.14% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Offering (Routers and Ethernet Switches,Software ,AI-Networking Platform,Services)

• By Technology(Generative AI ,Machine Learning ,Deep Learning ,Natural Language Processing (NLP),Other technologies)

• By Deployment Mode (On-premises ,Cloud-based)

• By Network Function(Network Optimization , Network Cybersecurity ,Network Predictive Maintenance ,Network Troubleshooting , Others)

• By End-Use Industry(Telecom Service Providers ,Enterprises ,Data Centers , Government ,Other End-use industry) Key Drivers • The Impact of 5G Technology on AI Network Transformation

Innovative Connectivity Routers, Ethernet Switches, and On-Premises Solutions Drive Expansion in the AI in Networks Market.

By Offering : In 2023, routers and Ethernet switches captured the largest revenue share in the AI in Networks Market, accounting for 39.44%. Their ability to handle vast amounts of data traffic and facilitate seamless connectivity is critical for businesses leveraging AI for network optimization. The increasing demand for secure and efficient data transmission in industries like telecommunications and IT is driving the growth of this segment.

By Deployment: The on-premises segment dominated the market, with a 61.67% share in 2023. Organizations are leaning towards on-premises solutions due to data privacy concerns and the need for customizable network management solutions. Companies are investing in on-premises infrastructure to improve data handling, enhance security measures, and reduce latency.

North America Dominates While Asia Pacific Races Ahead in the Expanding AI in Networks Market

North America led the AI in Networks Market with a 39.44% share in 2023. The region’s dominance is attributed to the presence of major tech companies like Cisco Systems, Inc. and Juniper Networks, Inc., which are at the forefront of developing innovative AI solutions for network management. The demand for advanced data analytics and real-time monitoring systems in the region continues to drive investments in AI technologies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the AI in Networks Market, propelled by rapid digital transformation and increased investments in AI infrastructure. Countries like China and India are witnessing substantial growth in the adoption of AI solutions for networking. Noteworthy developments include Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launching AI Fabric to enhance network efficiency and Arista Networks, Inc. focusing on CloudVision AI to improve network operations.

Recent Development

In September 2024, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson collaborated with T-Mobile USA, Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation to create an AI-RAN Innovation Center, focused on standardizing and implementing AI-RAN technologies to enhance network performance, reliability, and efficiency.

In September 2024, Nokia introduced the Event-Driven Automation (EDA) platform, which leverages Kubernetes to improve data center network management, decrease human errors by 40%, and lower interruptions and operational work.

In June 2024, Cisco Systems Inc. collaborated with NVIDIA Corporation to launch Nexus HyperFabric AI Clusters, a Data Center Infrastructure Solution created for Generative AI, providing complete visibility and analysis throughout the entire AI infrastructure stack.

Key AI in Networks Company Insights

Key AI in networks companies include Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. Companies active in the market are focusing aggressively on expanding their customer base and gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. Hence, they pursue various strategic initiatives, including partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product/ technology development. For instance, in June 2024, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., an ICT infrastructure and smart devices provider, announced an initiative to integrate AI into networks; this strategy aims to create a RAN Intelligent Agent ecosystem in partnership with network operators to boost network efficiency. The initial phase targets engaging 1,000 site engineers and expanding to 10,000 locations in cities such as Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Jinan, and Bangkok over six months.

