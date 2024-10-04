INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Symbotic, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)

Symbotic is an automation technology company that engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses.

The Symbotic investigation concerns false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose facts concerning the true state of Symbotic’s potential for margin growth in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, and that Symbotic was not truly equipped to timely deploy their systems or otherwise appropriately manage expenses through project delays.

On July 29, 2024, Symbotic disclosed third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings that failed to meet projections due to below-expectation gross margins, including third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $15 million that missed Symbotic’s prior guide by $13 million at the midpoint, a reduction of more than 46.4%. On this news, the price of Symbotic stock fell nearly 24%, according to the complaint.

The investigation also concerns possible insider trading by company officers, directors, or controlling shareholders.

In the past six months, SYM stock price is down 43%.

