Nusano Presenting at Industry Events in October

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a physics company transforming the production of radioisotopes, today announced it will speak at three industry conferences in October 2024.
Oppenheimer 2nd Annual Targeted Radiopharmaceutical Therapies in Oncology Summit
|WHAT:
|Panel Discussion – Supply Chain Challenges and Controversies: Ac225 Availability, Pb212 Logistics, The Last Mile
|WHO:
|Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
|WHEN:
|10:50 – 11:35 AM Eastern
October 8, 2024
|WHERE:
|New York, NY
BioFuture (biofuture.com)
|WHAT:
|Company Presentation – Nusano: Supplying the Fight Against Cancer and Enabling Innovation Across Industries
|WHO:
|Chris Lowe, CEO
|WHEN:
|11:00 AM Eastern
October 29, 2024
|WHERE:
|New York, NY
JonesResearch Radiopharma Day
|WHAT:
|Panel Discussion – Isotope Supply & Logistics
|WHO:
|Rohan Jain, Chief Commercial Officer
|WHEN:
|1:25 – 2:25 PM Eastern
October 29, 2024
|WHERE:
|Virtual
In addition to these speaking events, Nusano will attend the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) conference in Hamburg, Germany on October 19-23, 2024.
Companies and investors wishing to request a meeting with Nusano leadership during these conferences should email info@nusano.com.
About Nusano
Nusano is a privately held physics company committed to bringing supply stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market, and to serving industrial and commercial markets dependent on reliable access to high quality radioisotopes for their products and services. Driven by the company’s proprietary ion source, the Nusano production platform will generate radioisotopes in volumes and varieties exceeding other production methods. Nusano’s breakthrough technologies are poised to help supply the fight against cancer and enable innovation across multiple industries. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.
Contacts
- Media: Scott Larrivee, Nusano, 608-345-6629, scott.larrivee@nusano.com
- Investor Relations: Joyce Allaire, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, 212-915-2569, jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com