Wearable Activity Tracker Market Is Expected To Reach Revenue Of USD 258.0 Bn By 2033, At 14.5% CAGR: Dimension Market Research.

New York, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview



The Global Wearable Activity Tracker Market is projected to reach USD 76.1 billion in 2024 which is further anticipated to reach USD 258.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

The global market for wearable activity trackers is driven by increasing health consciousness and technological development. This market includes fitness bands, smartwatches, and smart clothing. A

spects include fitness for prevention among the aging population and the increase in remote patient monitoring due to COVID-19. The increase in disposable incomes and smartphone proliferation are offering divergent access to trackers. Market challenges remain the privacy of data and the high cost of devices.

North America leads this market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Major companies competing in this space include Fitbit, Garmin, Apple, and Samsung. Companies are developing a varied range of features to suit their product pricing and conquer market share in both developed and developing regions.

The US Wearable Activity Tracker Market

The US Wearable Activity Tracker Market with an estimated value of USD 25.8 billion in 2024 is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% until reaching USD 81.3 billion by 2033.

The market for wearable activity trackers in the US is expected to rise greatly with technological advancement and raising health consciousness. Key trends include AI and machine learning for personalized health insights, advanced sensors for accurate tracking, and stylish, and multifunctional design. Strategic enhancements within the space can thus be reflected in deals and acquisitions such as that of Fitbit by Google.

Market opportunities arise from the demand for Remote Health Monitoring. Driven by the increasing continuous health monitoring needed for corporate wellness programs in sports and fitness apps, due to chronic diseases and an aging population.

Important Insights

Global Value: The global wearable activity tracker market is estimated at USD 76.1 billion in 2024, expected to reach USD 258.0 billion by 2033.

US Market Value: The US market is projected at USD 25.8 billion in 2024, with growth reaching USD 81.3 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The US market is projected at in 2024, with growth reaching by 2033, at a CAGR of . Product Segment Analysis: Fitness Bands and Smartwatches are anticipated to dominate the product segment, holding a 33.2% market share in 2024.

Fitness Bands and Smartwatches are anticipated to dominate the product segment, holding a market share in 2024. Component Segment Analysis: Hardware is expected to lead the component segment, capturing 56.9% of the market share in 2024.

Hardware is expected to lead the component segment, capturing of the market share in 2024. Connectivity Segment Analysis: Bluetooth is projected to dominate connectivity, accounting for 43.0% of the market share in 2024.

Bluetooth is projected to dominate connectivity, accounting for of the market share in 2024. Application Segment Analysis: Heart Rate Tracking is set to lead the application segment, with a 28.1% market share in 2024.

Heart Rate Tracking is set to lead the application segment, with a market share in 2024. Distribution Channel Segment Analysis: Online channels are expected to dominate, with a 57.8% market share in 2024.

Online channels are expected to dominate, with a market share in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share globally, about 40.3% in 2024.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share globally, about in 2024. Global Growth Value: The market is growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period.

Latest Trends

AI and ML integration: AI and ML-equipped wearable activity trackers ensure personalized health insights, with predictive analysis for a user through tailored advice and anomaly detection. Features such as real-time monitoring, or advanced fitness tracking push the market growth.

AI and ML-equipped wearable activity trackers ensure personalized health insights, with predictive analysis for a user through tailored advice and anomaly detection. Features such as real-time monitoring, or advanced fitness tracking push the market growth. Advancements in Sensor Technology: The introduction of modern sensors in wearable devices boost accuracy and functionality in the measurement of ECG, SpO2, hydration levels, galvanic skin response, and much more. Such improvements attract health-oriented customers and providers, thus expanding wearable applications.

Wearable Activity Tracker Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the activity tracker market include Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, and Huawei. Each company holds a strong position in the wearables market with the innovation of its product portfolio. From Apple Watch, offering seamless integration into iOS and advanced health tracking, the lead this market.

Fitbit, meanwhile, focuses on fitness and general well-being, with sports enthusiasts more in mind. Garmin is focusing on tracking and improving GPS capabilities for outdoor activities. Samsung and Huawei bring their mobile technology knowledge to features such as notifications and contactless payment.

New entrants come in small packages of niche innovation that keep the prices competitive and promote ongoing market evolution, meaning better choices and options for consumers.

Some of the prominent market players:

Apple Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Xiaomi

Garmin Ltd.

Fossil Group

Jawbone

TomTom International BV

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Other Key Players

Wearable Activity Tracker Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 76.1 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 258.0 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 14.5% North America Revenue Share 40.3% The US Market Size (2024) USD 25.8 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2024 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Component, By Connectivity, By Application, By Distribution Channel Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Fitness Bands & Smartwatches are projected to hold 33.2% of the wearable activity tracker market by 2024. Fitness bands' affordability, ease of use, and affordability make them attractive options; offering basic features like step counting, calorie tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking at reduced costs relative to smartwatches.

Their long battery life, user-friendly designs, and suitable lifestyle compatibility further reinforce their dominance within this product segment and the wearable activity tracker market as a whole.

Wearable Activity Tracker Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Fitness Bands & Smartwatches

Pedometers

Chest Straps

Smart Clothing

Other Products

By Component

Hardware Sensors Processors Displays Batteries Other Hardware Components

Software Mobile Applications Cloud Services Operating Systems Firmware



By Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Cellular

NFC

Others

By Application

Heart Rate Tracking

Stress Management

Glucose Monitoring

Running Tracking

Cycling Tracking

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Growth Drivers

Growing Health Awareness: Rising health consciousness and an increase in chronic diseases act as a catalyst for the adoption of wearable activity trackers. Activity tracking, weight management, and prevention of lifestyle diseases are the major uses of these devices.

Rising health consciousness and an increase in chronic diseases act as a catalyst for the adoption of wearable activity trackers. Activity tracking, weight management, and prevention of lifestyle diseases are the major uses of these devices. Technological Advancements: Improved sensors, extended battery life, and connectivity are key drivers of growth. Multifunction devices integrate fitness tracking, health monitoring, and smart features in a single device.

Restraints

Data Privacy Concerns: This is one of the major concerns related to privacy and security of health data. Data breaches can reduce wearable adoption since they break consumer trust.

This is one of the major concerns related to privacy and security of health data. Data breaches can reduce wearable adoption since they break consumer trust. High cost of advanced devices: Advanced wearable devices are expensive and may retard growth in price-sensitive regions of the world. Features like ECG monitoring, GPS, and AI integration create a price gap, restricting access to high-end devices.

Growth Opportunities

Emerging Market Expansion: The trends of urbanization, increase in disposable income, and greater awareness about health in emerging markets like India and China make them prospective areas for growth. This is further fueled by government efforts further drive digital health.

The trends of urbanization, increase in disposable income, and greater awareness about health in emerging markets like India and China make them prospective areas for growth. This is further fueled by government efforts further drive digital health. Corporate Wellness Programs: Increased use of wearables within corporate wellness programs enhances employee productivity and welfare. Real-time health insights promote preventive measures, ultimately reducing health-related expenses incurred by the company.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to lead the wearable activity tracker market globally by 2024 with a 40.33% market share, propelled by high consumer awareness, advanced health facilities, and major manufacturers like Apple, Fitbit (Google), and Garmin.

A health-minded population supports wearable use for fitness tracking and chronic disease management while strong digital infrastructure such as widespread smartphone penetration allows seamless integration with apps and cloud services to bolster market expansion and further fuel its dominance in the global wearable activity tracker market.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Recent Developments in the Global Wearable Activity Tracker Market

July 2024: Fitbit announced a new feature for its devices, integrating stress management tools using advanced sensors and AI algorithms.

Fitbit announced a new feature for its devices, integrating stress management tools using advanced sensors and AI algorithms. June 2024: Apple introduced new health features in the Apple Watch, including sleep apnea detection and advanced glucose monitoring capabilities.

Apple introduced new health features in the Apple Watch, including sleep apnea detection and advanced glucose monitoring capabilities. May 2024: Garmin launched a new line of wearables focused on professional athletes, featuring enhanced performance metrics and recovery insights.

Garmin launched a new line of wearables focused on professional athletes, featuring enhanced performance metrics and recovery insights. April 2024: Huawei unveiled its latest smartwatch with improved battery life and new health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring.

Huawei unveiled its latest smartwatch with improved battery life and new health-tracking features, including SpO2 monitoring. March 2024: Samsung released an update for its Galaxy Watch series, adding ECG monitoring and blood pressure tracking.

Samsung released an update for its Galaxy Watch series, adding ECG monitoring and blood pressure tracking. February 2024: WHOOP, a fitness and health tracking company, secured $100 million in funding to expand its wearable product line and research capabilities.

WHOOP, a fitness and health tracking company, secured $100 million in funding to expand its wearable product line and research capabilities. January 2024: Oura Ring announced a partnership with several healthcare providers to use its wearable rings for remote patient monitoring.

Oura Ring announced a partnership with several healthcare providers to use its wearable rings for remote patient monitoring. December 2023: Amazfit introduced a new fitness band with advanced AI-driven health insights and long battery life.

Amazfit introduced a new fitness band with advanced AI-driven health insights and long battery life. November 2023: Google Fit integrated with more third-party apps, enhancing its ecosystem for wearable device users.

Google Fit integrated with more third-party apps, enhancing its ecosystem for wearable device users. October 2023: Polar launched a new wearable focusing on recovery and sleep tracking for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

