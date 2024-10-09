The 2025 Cruise Craze: Boomers, Europe, and Rising Demand for Travel Protection

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel is continuing to rise and cruise popularity is no different going into 2025.

A recent Squaremouth survey that polled more than 4,000 travel insurance customers revealed that 33% of travelers are planning to take a cruise in the next calendar year, compared to 26% last year and only 20% in early 2023.

With wave season right around the corner, Squaremouth.com, the nation’s leading travel insurance marketplace, breaks down cruiser behavior, demographics and top travel insurance cruise tips to keep in mind.

Top Cruiser Fear: Sickness & Injury

27% of travelers cite their biggest fear while on a cruise is getting sick or injured during their cruise, followed by 15% fearful of getting sick or injured prior to their trip.

In order to assuage these fears, more travelers than ever are searching for cruise insurance policies using Squaremouth’s ‘Cruise’ filter, with filter usage up 67% over this year and 91% over 2023.

Top Cruiser Destination: Europe

Europe reigns supreme when it comes to top cruise destinations, with 30% of travelers opting for cruises with European destinations over the next year, followed by the Caribbean, Mexico and Alaska.

Cruise Destinations % of Travelers Europe 30% Caribbean & Mexico 19% Alaska 16% Australia & New Zealand 10% Antarctica 9% Asia 5%

Top Cruiser Generation: Boomers

While cruising is up for all generations, Boomers are leading the cruise game over the next year, making up more than half of all cruisers at 52%, followed by 24% of Gen X travelers and 15% of millennials.

Top Tips for Cruisers: