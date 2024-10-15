Edge Data Center Market to Reach USD 57.3 Billion by 2032 | Driven by increased investment in IoT and smart city initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Center Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Edge Data Center Market size was valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 57.3 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.39% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Edge Data Center market has been growing, thanks to the increased number of internet-connected devices, smart cities, and the need for low-latency data processing. The need for edge data centers has become critical to foster efficient data processing and management in instances where an increasing number of companies are leveraging cloud-based solutions and edge-computing frameworks. There are various market drivers supporting such growth. First, with the increased demand for edge data centers, there has been a surge of the number of Internet of Things devices, which demands data centers to be near data sources. This has influenced the adoption of edge-computing frameworks in the automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, which are required to reduce latency and create sustainable operation infrastructures. For instance, the manufacturing sector is adopting edge computing to optimize operations and reduce downtime. Reports indicate that 70% of manufacturers plan to implement IoT solutions within the next few years to improve productivity and efficiency.

The increased need for data management in light of privacy and compliance dynamics has resulted in the increased adoption of localized data storage solutions aiding data centers towards a more secure form of storage. It has been identified that besides aiding companies to meet specific data privacy and compliance demands, the edge data centers also facilitate other data centers to maintain compliance with the required standards. The Edge Data Center market dynamics at its current state have provided a lot of opportunities and drivers towards growth. The rapid emergence of advanced technology such as the internet of things, machine learning, and artificial intelligence allows companies to perfect the art of edge computing for better operational efficiency and decision making.

In addition, the increased demand for real-time data processing is compelling various companies in sectors such as the retail sector, healthcare, and manufacturing to ensure immediate data analysis. For the latter reason, businesses can reduce latency by implementing edge data center solutions that enable data to be closer to their sources.





Edge Data Center Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 10.82 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 57.39 billion CAGR CAGR of 20.39% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Regulations requiring local data storage and processing are driving businesses to deploy more edge data centers.

Edge data centers reduce latency, improving performance for applications like autonomous vehicles, AR/VR, and smart cities.

The rollout of 5G networks is increasing demand for edge infrastructure to handle faster speeds and real-time data traffic.

Segmentation Analysis

By Facility Size

The large facility segment dominated the market and represented the largest revenue share of 78.9% in 2023. As to this segment, these are data centers with 12-49 racks or more. Such facilities require 12 to 14 kW per rack. It is significant for enterprises, which have offices in various locations and need a single data center. In other words, organizations benefit from the scalability of such facilities. Moreover, they also allow for outstanding delivery speed, which is facilitated by the arrangement of data layout. Finally, in some instances, it might allow for better use of space and cost reduction.

The small and medium facility segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. Due to the increased use of online services, small and medium-sized enterprises are becoming more data-intensive in their digital activities. As a result, one may expect more edge data center solutions to apply. Such centers are local sites with fewer facilities needed and can be considered more cost-effective than a large unified data center. Overall, the necessity for more rapid data processing and more advanced storage solutions, in addition to such a trend as the increase in on-premises deployment, are expected to facilitate the growth of edge data facilities in the foreseeable future.

Edge Data Center Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solution Hardware Software

Service Professional Managed



By Facility Size

Small And Medium Facility

Large Facility

By End- Use

IT And Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare And Lifesciences

Manufacturing & Automotive

Government

Gaming And Entertainment

Retail And E-Commerce

Others

Regional Landscape

North America dominated the edge data center market in 2023, capturing 35.1% of the market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of edge data center solutions and services in the region. Additionally, North America is home to numerous prominent providers, which further solidifies its importance in the edge data center sector. The ongoing rollout and commercialization of 5G networks are likely to accelerate this growth, as these technologies require low-latency, high-bandwidth connections. By positioning data processing closer to end users, edge data centers significantly enhance the performance of applications and services.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% during the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by increasing investments in the IT sector, growth across various industries, and the presence of major edge computing companies like Huawei Technologies and Fujitsu. The region's large population and rapid urbanization are key drivers behind the rising adoption of edge data centers. As more people move to urban areas and rely on digital services, the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity is poised to increase.





Recent Developments

In July 2023, Dell unveiled a partnership with Airspan to develop a pre-integrated solution for wireless edge deployments. This alliance combines Dell's modular data center with Airspan's advanced wireless networking technology, providing a streamlined and effective solution for wireless edge implementations.

In Sep 2023, A South Korean technology solutions provider, SOLIS-IDC, planned to invest over USD 2 billion in India with the aim of developing an edge data center. To navigate through the intricacies of entering the Indian market for this project, the company has selected the services of the Global Forum for Policy and Strategy (GFPS) Advisory.

