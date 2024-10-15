Westland Insurance named one of the best companies to work for in Canada

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, a leading Canadian insurance brokerage, has been recognized as one of the Best Companies to Work for in Canada. This accolade highlights Westland Insurance's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.

To determine the winners of the 2024 Best Places to Work, Canadian HR Reporter conducted a comprehensive survey among thousands of employees across the country. Westland Insurance stood out for its dedication to creating a welcoming and encouraging workplace environment, its prioritization of employee well-being, and a strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I).

As part of Westland’s commitment to its employees’ well-being, over the past year the organization introduced employee benefits enhancements, including increased coverage for mental health, fertility treatments, gender affirmation, dietician services, and Computerized Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CCBT). This is in addition to a comprehensive package of financial benefits, perks, insurance discounts, and educational support, the latter benefiting both employees and their children. Westland also offers additional Values Days and paid time off for volunteerism.

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Canada for 2024,” said Jamie Lyons, CEO, Westland Insurance. “This honor reflects the dedication and passion of our entire team, who make this organization a truly special place to work. Together, we’ve built a culture that prioritizes growth, collaboration, and well-being, and we’ll continue striving to set even higher standards in the years ahead."

Keri Fraser, Westland’s Chief People Officer (CPO), had this to say about the recognition:

“Being named one of Canada’s Best Places to Work for 2024 is a testament to our commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and supportive environment for all our employees. This recognition reinforces our belief that when we invest in our people, we create a workplace where everyone can thrive, and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible together."

Award methodology

The rigorous entry process for the Best Places to Work recognition involved an employer submission and an employee survey. Organizations were required to complete an in-depth questionnaire, evaluating various factors such as employee engagement, turnover rates, compensation and benefits, diversity initiatives, and corporate culture. To be eligible for recognition, organizations had to meet a minimum number of responses based on company size and achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 75 percent.

Westland Insurance's recognition as one of 2024s Best Places to Work is a testament to its ongoing commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience for its employees. The company's dedication to fostering a positive and inclusive culture, along with its comprehensive benefits plan and flexible work options, sets it apart as an employer of choice.

For more information on how to join Westland Insurance as a client or employee, visit westlandinsurance.ca.

About Westland Insurance Group:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $3 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained committed to supporting its clients, industry partners, and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.