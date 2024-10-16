Gas Separation Membrane Market to surpass USD 2.07 billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gas Separation Membrane Market was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 2.07 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry predominantly utilizes polyimide and polyaramide materials for gas separation membranes, thanks to their remarkable thermal and chemical stability, coupled with high permeability and selectivity. These polymers can endure extreme conditions, such as elevated temperatures and harsh chemicals, making them apt for applications including hydrogen recovery, carbon dioxide removal, and nitrogen generation.

The surging demand for nitrogen and oxygen separation propels the gas separation membrane industry. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals, and electronics increasingly seek high-purity nitrogen and oxygen. These gases serve diverse purposes, from inert gas blanketing to medical oxygen supply. Gas separation membranes emerge as a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution, enabling industries to generate gases on-site, sidestepping the need for traditional bulk gas deliveries. As industrial processes evolve and sustainability gains prominence, the appetite for membrane-based gas separation systems swells, driving market growth.

The gas separation membrane market is segmented into material type, module, application, and region.

Market segmentation by material type includes polyimide & polyaramide, cellulose acetate, polysulfone, and others. In 2023, polyimide & polyaramide commanded a market value of USD 550 million, with projections reaching USD 980 million by 2032. Their dominance stems from superior thermal stability, mechanical strength, and heightened selectivity in gas separation. These attributes make them particularly effective in industrial applications for separating gases like nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon dioxide.

Gas separation membrane market segmentation by module includes hollow fiber, spiral wound, plate & frame, and others. Hollow fiber, holding a 52% market share in 2023, is anticipated to see significant growth by 2032. The hollow fiber membranes' lead in the gas separation market is attributed to their high surface-area-to-volume ratio, facilitating efficient gas separation in compact systems. Their design allows for cost-effective scalability, processing large gas volumes in a more compact footprint than alternative membrane types.

In 2023, the Asia Pacific led the global gas separation membrane market, generating revenues of USD 410 million. The region's dominance is fueled by swift industrialization, a burgeoning manufacturing sector, and escalating energy demands. Key industries, including petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage, drive the region's substantial consumption of gas separation technologies.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Players

Companies including Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., DIC Corporation, FUJIFILM Manufacturing Europe B.V., Generon, Honeywell UOP, Membrane Technology and Research Inc., PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION, SLB, UBE Corporation are some firms working in gas separation membrane industry.

