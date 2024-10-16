Tilray Announces Fall Craft Beer Lineup

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is thrilled to announce a series of fall-themed product launches across its craft beer and beverage brands—Breckenridge Brewery, Montauk Brewing, Blue Point Brewing, Terrapin, and Shock Top. Tilray Beverages invites you to indulge in the season's festivities with an array of immersive experiences and latest releases crafted by their master brewers.



Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Marketing Officer at Tilray Beverages said "Fall presents a unique opportunity to engage with our consumers through our premium seasonal brews. Our offerings, from Oktoberfest beers to pumpkin ales, are meticulously crafted to embody the essence of the season.”

New Fall Brews and Spirits from Tilray Beverages:

Shock Top: Twisted Pretzel (ABV: 5%): Shock Top has united the classic taste of a crisp cold beer with warm, bakery-fresh pretzels, just in time to strap on your lederhosen. In a world of a million Oktoberfest lagers, Twisted Pretzel stands out with its unique flavor profile.

Breckenridge Brewery: Oktoberfest (ABV: 6%): An elegant German Amber Lager that's true to style and exceptionally smooth. Bready, toasty aromas and flavors mingle with light malty sweetness, offering a soft mouthfeel and a touch of hops for a clean, dry finish.

Montauk Brewing: Pumpkin Ale (ABV: 5.7%): Capturing the essence of the season with the perfect blend of warming spices and subtle hop aromas. This brew is perfect for savoring the beauty of autumn by the sea.

Blue Point Brewing: Mother Pumpkin Ale (ABV: 5.5%): A golden Pumpkin Ale featuring flavors of fall: cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. These spicy characteristics take the lead in this roasty beer while the malty backbone adds tremendous depth of character.

Terrapin Beer: Sweater Weather (6.8% ABV): Sweater Weather Winter Warmer emanates a rich, inviting aroma reminiscent of freshly baked gingerbread and toasted caramel. With each sip, a symphony of flavors unfolds with notes of roasted chestnuts, cinnamon, and nutmeg while the malt sweetness envelops the palate like a soft woolen blanket. Embrace the seasonal coziness of this beer as you chase away the chill and warm your soul. Launching next month.













For more about Tilray Beverages, check out each brand website and dive deeper into a world of flavors just in time for the Fall season. 21+ Always enjoy responsibly.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

