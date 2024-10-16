Increasing Demand for Sustainability to Drive the Stem Wrap Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global stem wrap market is projected to witness significant growth, with sales expected to reach USD 313.1 million by 2034, up from an estimated USD 190.4 million in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis. The market, which generated USD 181.2 million in revenue in 2023, is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Year-on-year growth of 4.8% is anticipated in 2024, showcasing the steady rise in demand for stem wraps, driven largely by the expanding floral industry and increased focus on aesthetics in floral arrangements.



Increasing Demand for Sustainability to Drive the Stem Wrap Market

The increase in the regulations with the rise in plastic pollutions forced governments to implement strict rules to limit the use of certain plastics. This implementation of stringent regulations pushed manufacturers across industries including stem wraps to explore more sustainable options to meet these regulations.

This trend towards sustainability in the sectors such as the agriculture and horticulture where sustainable practices are becoming the norms. Companies in these sectors are increasingly investing in advanced technologies and innovation of materials to meet these regulations and consumer demands for sustainability.

This helps the companies to enhance their brand reputation and lower their overall carbon footprint attracts the eco-conscious consumers. This increasing push towards sustainability is expected to drive the stem wraps market.

Growth in the Personal Gardening to Drive the Market

The consumers are increasingly taking interest in personal gardening and landscaping which requires reliable and secure packaging solutions for plants including the flowers and seedlings. Stem wraps offer protection to these delicate plant ensuring their integrity if preserved during transportation.

The rise in the personal gardening is particularly observed in the urban areas which is due to the increase in the disposal incomes thus boosting the overall spending. The landscape projects that requires transportation of various plants that has increase the demand for its protective packaging including stem wraps. The expansion of landscape projects and gardening interests of consumers is expected to drive the demand for the market.

Market Drivers:

Floral Industry Growth: The flourishing floral industry, supported by the popularity of events such as weddings, Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day, is a key driver for the stem wrap market. The trend toward using fresh, natural flowers over artificial alternatives further amplifies the demand for effective packaging solutions that preserve the structural integrity of cut flowers. Aesthetic Appeal: The rising consumer focus on aesthetics, especially in floral presentations, is another driving force. Florists are increasingly leveraging customizable designs in various colors and textures, with stem wraps becoming an integral part of the creative process. This emphasis on high-quality, creative flower arrangements is contributing to the market’s expansion.

Key Takeaways from the Global Stem Wrap Market

The stem wrap material made of plastics are anticipated to offer an incremental opportunity of USD 66.8 million and is predicted to reach a market valuation of USD 118.2 million in 2024. The property of plastic of retaining the moisture and helping the young plant growth making it suitable for various retain applications.

Florist end-uses are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% throughout the assessment period and are predicted to reach USD 177.3 million by the end of 2034. The continuous innovation in the bio-based plastics to drive the demand for biodegradable stem wraps in florist’s end-uses to meet sustainability.

Direct sales distribution channel is set to capture approx. 70.2% of the total market share in 2024 and is expected to gain an incremental opportunity of USD 83.9 million by 2024 to 2034. Direct sales offer manufacturers direct contact with end users and to better understand consumer preferences for creating new developments in products.

South Asia & Pacific’s stem wrap industry is set to capture approx. 1/3rd of the total market share in 2024 and is predicted to gain an incremental expansion of 1.8x times the total market value. The expansion of e-commerce and the online sales of flowers increasing the flora culture in the region contributing to the region’s growth.

“Many manufacturers in the stem wrap have increased their investment into development of custom products and are also focusing on collaboration with key players in the industry to develop innovative solutions.”- Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Customization and Advance Functionality in Stem Wraps

The manufacturers in the stem wraps are focusing on the offering of custom products as per the requirements of the consumers. With continuous innovation in the material used for producing stem wraps they were able to evolve it further from just being protective packaging to offering advanced features into it.

These advanced features include enhanced moisture retention, UV protection, and pest resistance. These advanced features in stem wraps have improved the overall health of the young plants their growth. With the customization into play manufacturers are able to offer requirement specific products designed with breathable, water-retaining properties that regulates humidity around the plant stem benefitting in plants growth.

This trend of customization and advanced functionalities in stem wraps is expected to drive the market.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stem-wrap-market

Country-Wise Insights

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Key Growth Driver USA 3.8 % Growth driven by the booming wedding industry, particularly in Las Vegas where demand for customized floral arrangements is increasing. Stem wraps ensure moisture retention for flowers used in bouquets and event designs. Germany 2.2 % Moderate growth due to consistent demand for floral packaging in retail, with an emphasis on sustainability and premium presentation. China 5.2 % Rapid expansion in floriculture and retail demand for floral products, along with a growing preference for fresh flower displays across events and festivals. UK 2.6 % Steady demand from both retail and event-based floral purchases, with a focus on high-quality, decorative flower arrangements. Spain 3.4 % Increasing popularity of floral decorations in hospitality and tourism sectors, driving demand for secure packaging like stem wraps to ensure quality and longevity of flowers. India 5.9 % India's expanding floriculture industry requires protective packaging for domestic and export markets, especially for transporting delicate flowers over long distances. Canada 2.8 % Rising consumer preference for fresh floral arrangements in events, weddings, and retail is contributing to a steady demand for stem wraps.

Key Players of the Stem Wrap Industry

Amcor plc Naikos(Xiamen) Adhesive Tape Co., Ltd Oasis Floral Products NA Koen Pack B.V. Chrysal International B.V. Puli Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd. GBS Adbesive Tape Shengli Abrasive & Adhesive Tianjin Panyam Garden & Horticultural Products Co., Ltd. SHANGHAI NEWERA VISCID PRODUCTS CO., LTD Hunan Famous Trading Co., Ltd.



Key Segments of the Stem Wrap Industry

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into paper, plastic, and others (natural fibers).

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into direct sales and online sales.

By End Use Industry:

The industry is classified by end use industry as horticulture, agriculture, DIY, and florist.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East & Africa have been covered in the report.

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging distribution channels, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 3,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

German Language:

Der globale Markt für Stielwickel wird voraussichtlich ein deutliches Wachstum verzeichnen. Der Umsatz soll laut der neuesten Branchenanalyse bis 2034 313,1 Millionen USD erreichen, gegenüber geschätzten 190,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024. Der Markt, der im Jahr 2023 einen Umsatz von 181,2 Millionen USD erzielte, soll im Prognosezeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer robusten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,1 % wachsen. Für 2024 wird ein Wachstum von 4,8 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr erwartet, was den stetigen Anstieg der Nachfrage nach Stielwickel verdeutlicht, der größtenteils durch die expandierende Blumenindustrie und den verstärkten Fokus auf Ästhetik bei Blumenarrangements getrieben wird.

Steigende Nachfrage nach Nachhaltigkeit treibt den Markt für Stielverpackungen an

Die zunehmende Regulierung durch die zunehmende Plastikverschmutzung zwang die Regierungen, strenge Regeln zur Einschränkung der Verwendung bestimmter Kunststoffe einzuführen. Diese Umsetzung strenger Vorschriften veranlasste Hersteller in allen Branchen, einschließlich der Stielverpackungen, dazu, nachhaltigere Optionen zur Einhaltung dieser Vorschriften zu erkunden.

Dieser Trend zur Nachhaltigkeit findet sich in Branchen wie der Landwirtschaft und dem Gartenbau, wo nachhaltige Praktiken zur Norm werden. Unternehmen in diesen Branchen investieren zunehmend in fortschrittliche Technologien und Materialinnovationen, um diese Vorschriften und die Nachhaltigkeitsanforderungen der Verbraucher zu erfüllen.

Dies hilft den Unternehmen, den Ruf ihrer Marke zu verbessern und ihren gesamten CO2-Fußabdruck zu senken, was umweltbewusste Verbraucher anzieht. Dieser zunehmende Trend zur Nachhaltigkeit dürfte den Markt für Stielwickel ankurbeln.

Wachstum im Privatgärtnerbereich treibt den Markt an

Die Verbraucher interessieren sich zunehmend für private Garten- und Landschaftsgestaltung, was zuverlässige und sichere Verpackungslösungen für Pflanzen, einschließlich Blumen und Setzlinge, erfordert. Stammverpackungen bieten Schutz für diese empfindlichen Pflanzen und gewährleisten ihre Unversehrtheit, wenn sie während des Transports geschützt sind.

Der Anstieg der privaten Gartenarbeit ist insbesondere in städtischen Gebieten zu beobachten, was auf die Erhöhung der verfügbaren Einkommen zurückzuführen ist und somit die Gesamtausgaben ansteigen lässt. Landschaftsprojekte, die den Transport verschiedener Pflanzen erfordern, haben die Nachfrage nach Schutzverpackungen, einschließlich Stielumhüllungen, erhöht. Die Ausweitung von Landschaftsprojekten und das Interesse der Verbraucher an Gartenarbeit werden voraussichtlich die Nachfrage auf dem Markt ankurbeln.

Markttreiber:

Wachstum der Blumenindustrie : Die florierende Blumenindustrie, unterstützt durch die Popularität von Ereignissen wie Hochzeiten, Valentinstag und Muttertag, ist ein wichtiger Treiber für den Markt für Blumenstängelverpackungen. Der Trend zur Verwendung frischer, natürlicher Blumen anstelle künstlicher Alternativen verstärkt die Nachfrage nach effektiven Verpackungslösungen, die die strukturelle Integrität von Schnittblumen bewahren, noch weiter. Ästhetische Anziehungskraft : Der zunehmende Fokus der Verbraucher auf Ästhetik, insbesondere bei Blumenarrangements, ist eine weitere treibende Kraft. Floristen nutzen zunehmend anpassbare Designs in verschiedenen Farben und Texturen, wobei Stielverpackungen zu einem integralen Bestandteil des kreativen Prozesses werden. Dieser Schwerpunkt auf hochwertigen, kreativen Blumenarrangements trägt zur Expansion des Marktes bei.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem globalen Markt für Stielverpackungen

Das Stammumhüllungsmaterial aus Kunststoff dürfte ein zusätzliches Geschäftspotenzial von 66,8 Millionen US-Dollar bieten und im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich einen Marktwert von 118,2 Millionen US-Dollar erreichen. Die Eigenschaft von Kunststoff, Feuchtigkeit zu speichern und das Wachstum junger Pflanzen zu fördern, macht ihn für verschiedene Anwendungen geeignet.

Der Endverbrauchssektor im Floristenbereich wird während des gesamten Bewertungszeitraums voraussichtlich um durchschnittlich 5,6 % jährlich wachsen und bis Ende 2034 voraussichtlich 177,3 Millionen USD erreichen. Die kontinuierliche Innovation im Bereich der biobasierten Kunststoffe soll die Nachfrage nach biologisch abbaubaren Stielumhüllungen für den Endverbrauchssektor im Floristenbereich ankurbeln, um Nachhaltigkeit zu gewährleisten.

Der Direktvertriebskanal wird im Jahr 2024 voraussichtlich etwa 70,2 % des gesamten Marktanteils erobern und dürfte zwischen 2024 und 2034 ein zusätzliches Umsatzpotenzial von 83,9 Millionen USD erzielen. Der Direktvertrieb bietet Herstellern direkten Kontakt zu Endverbrauchern und ermöglicht ihnen ein besseres Verständnis der Verbraucherpräferenzen bei der Entwicklung neuer Produkte.

Die Blumenverpackungsindustrie in Südasien und im Pazifik wird voraussichtlich im Jahr 2024 etwa ein Drittel des gesamten Marktanteils erobern und voraussichtlich eine schrittweise Expansion um das 1,8-fache des gesamten Marktwerts erzielen. Der Ausbau des E-Commerce und des Online-Verkaufs von Blumen, der die Blumenkultur in der Region steigert, trägt zum Wachstum der Region bei.

„Viele Hersteller im Bereich Stielverpackungen haben ihre Investitionen in die Entwicklung kundenspezifischer Produkte erhöht und konzentrieren sich auch auf die Zusammenarbeit mit wichtigen Akteuren in der Branche, um innovative Lösungen zu entwickeln“, sagt Ismail Sutaria , leitender Berater für Verpackungen bei Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Anpassung und erweiterte Funktionalität in Stem Wraps

Die Hersteller von Stielverpackungen konzentrieren sich auf das Angebot maßgeschneiderter Produkte gemäß den Anforderungen der Verbraucher. Durch kontinuierliche Innovationen beim Material für die Herstellung von Stielverpackungen konnten sie diese von einer bloßen Schutzverpackung zu einer Verpackung mit erweiterten Funktionen weiterentwickeln.

Zu diesen erweiterten Funktionen gehören eine verbesserte Feuchtigkeitsspeicherung, UV-Schutz und Schädlingsresistenz. Diese erweiterten Funktionen der Stammumhüllungen haben die allgemeine Gesundheit der jungen Pflanzen und ihr Wachstum verbessert. Durch die Anpassung an individuelle Anforderungen können Hersteller bedarfsspezifische Produkte mit atmungsaktiven, wasserspeichernden Eigenschaften anbieten, die die Feuchtigkeit rund um den Pflanzenstamm regulieren und so das Pflanzenwachstum fördern.

Dieser Trend zur individuellen Anpassung und zu erweiterten Funktionen bei Stielwicklungen dürfte den Markt ankurbeln.

Globaler Marktbericht für Stielverpackungen

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Bericht eine unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Stielverpackungen, wobei die historische Nachfrage von 2019 bis 2023 und Prognosestatistiken für 2024 bis 2034 analysiert werden. Die Studie enthüllt Marktwachstumsprognosen basierend auf dem Material (Papier, Kunststoff und andere (Naturfasern)), dem Vertriebskanal (Direktverkauf und Online-Verkauf) und der Endverbrauchsbranche (Gartenbau, Landwirtschaft, Heimwerkerbedarf und Floristen).

Über den Geschäftsbereich Packaging bei Future Market Insights

Die Verpackungsabteilung von Future Market Insights bietet eine detaillierte historische Analyse und Prognosen für die nächsten zehn Jahre und deckt das Wettbewerbsumfeld über eine einzigartige Dashboard-Ansicht ab. Von Verpackungsvertriebskanälen über Verpackungsmaschinen bis hin zu Verpackungsdesigns und -formaten verfügt Future Market Insights über eine umfassende Datenbank für diese Branchen und versorgt Kunden mit einzigartigen Forschungsangeboten und strategischen Empfehlungen. Mit einem Archiv von über 3.000 Berichten hat das Team die Verpackungsbranche in über 50 Ländern umfassend analysiert. Das Team bewertet jeden Knotenpunkt der Wertschöpfungskette und bietet End-to-End-Forschungs- und Beratungsdienste. Kontaktieren Sie uns, um herauszufinden, wie wir Ihnen helfen können.

Hauptakteure der Stem Wrap-Industrie

Amcor plc Naikos (Xiamen) Klebeband Co., Ltd. Oasis Floral Products NA Koen Pack BV Chrysal International BV Puli Paper Mfg. Co., Ltd. GBS Klebeband Shengli Schleifmittel & Klebstoffe Tianjin Panyam Garten- und Gartenbauprodukte Co., Ltd. SHANGHAI NEWERA VISCID PRODUCTS CO., LTD Hunan Berühmte Handelsgesellschaft, Ltd.



Schlüsselsegmente der Stem Wrap-Industrie

Nach Material:

Materialmäßig wird die Branche in die Branchen Papier, Kunststoff und Sonstige (Naturfasern) unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanal:

Hinsichtlich der Vertriebskanäle wird die Branche in Direktvertrieb und Online-Vertrieb unterteilt.

Nach Endverbrauchsbranche:

Nach Endverbrauchsbranchen wird die Branche in Gartenbau, Landwirtschaft, Heimwerken und Floristik eingeteilt.

Nach Region:

Der Bericht behandelt wichtige Länder in Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik, Westeuropa, Osteuropa sowie dem Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Have a Look at Trending Research Reports on Packaging Domain:

The overall demand for paper bubble wrap is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2033, topping a valuation of US$ 1,087.4 million by 2033.

the global cupcake wrappers market sales is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 106.3 Million in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach US$ 160.4 Million by the year 2032.

The global share of flow wrap packaging are anticipated to reach US$ 40,611 million in 2033. Sales are projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The twist wrap packaging market size is poised to increase at a 5.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032, from USD 355.60 billion in 2022 to USD 584.77 billion by 2032.

The flow wrap market value is expected to experience a sluggish progression with a CAGR of 3.70%. The market is projected to witness a significant surge in its value, reaching a whopping US$ 7.1 billion by 2034 from its current value of US$ 4.9 billion in 2024.

The bubble wrap packaging market size is predicted to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2034. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 4.2 billion by 2034.

The global corrugated wraps market demand is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3,747.8 million in 2023. The global market is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 5,820.2 million by registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The pallet wraps market share is expected to increase at a 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 6.14 billion in 2023 to US$ 9.12 billion in 2033.

The global protective wrapping paper market sales is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The global market is likely to capture a valuation of US$ 4,343.7 million in 2024 and reach US$ 7,077.7 million by 2034.

The plastic food wrap industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.50 billion in 2024 and is foreseen to reach US$ 5.28 billion by 2034, progressing at a modest CAGR of 4.20%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube