Food Lion Feeds Donation Reaches $1 Million to Meals on Wheels America

SALISBURY, N.C., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a commitment to nourishing neighbors, Food Lion Feeds is donating $250,000 to support hunger relief initiatives provided by Meals on Wheels America, bringing the total investment to $1 million since 2022. According to Meals on Wheels America, approximately 12 million seniors experience food insecurity, with many at greater risk of malnutrition due to decreased appetite, mobility issues and a myriad of other factors.

Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. Of the $250,000 investment, $225,000 will be awarded to community-based Meals on Wheels programs in Food Lion’s 10-state operating footprint to address senior hunger and isolation. The funds will expand senior nutrition services in 13 communities during the grant period from August 2024 to August 2025. The remaining $25,000 in funds committed will be contributed to Meals on Wheels America as part of a one-day giving campaign on Oct. 16, which is also World Food Day. For every dollar donated to Meals on Wheels America on this day, Food Lion Feeds will match, $2 for $1, up to $25,000. Donations can be made online. World Food Day has been observed annually since 1981 and increases awareness of world hunger and inspires solutions to improve food security and global nutrition.

“Our donation to Meals on Wheels America aligns with our commitment to address community needs and nourish our neighbors,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “Through this strategic partnership, the grants support local community partners in our shared mission to deliver nutritious meals to seniors. Their efforts foster a sense of belonging for our neighbors while enabling them to remain independent in their home and maintain their well-being.”

Food Lion Feeds’ 2023 investment of $250,000 resulted in providing meals to 24,018 seniors by local Meals on Wheels programs. In addition, these programs provided medically tailored meal options and met increased client needs for breakfast and weekend meals. Through this partnership, Food Lion associates also forged new relationships with the local programs, with some associates volunteering to deliver meals regularly. While the national partnership between the two organizations began formally in 2022, this impact grant builds on Food Lion Feeds’ long-term support and commitment to Meals on Wheels programs in the towns and cities it serves.

“We are incredibly grateful to Food Lion Feeds for their continued support and unwavering commitment to our mission of nourishing and empowering seniors nationwide,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “We commend Food Lion Feeds for their leadership in working to end hunger in the communities it serves, and we are delighted to work alongside them in our collective efforts to serve older adults experiencing hunger and isolation.”

The following local Meals on Wheels programs are receiving 2024 impact grants from Food Lion Feeds:

Organization Location How the grant will support older adults Meals on Wheels of Takoma Park/Silver Spring Takoma Park, MD Grant funds will support procurement of food to meet the agency’s increasing client demands, providing both medically tailored meals, and both culturally appropriate and medically tailored pantry items. Meals on Wheels of Asheville & Buncombe County Asheville, NC The grantee will purchase a dual-unit, high-production steamer to increase efficiency for meal preparation, allowing for quicker production and to scale up to meet demand. Yadkin Valley Economic Development District, Inc. Boonville, NC The funds will allow the program to purchase nutritionally balanced meals for homebound individuals and meet the increase in need. Meals on Wheels of Rowan Rowan, NC The agency will provide one year of free home-delivered, medically tailored or traditional meals, to low-income, food-insecure participants who cannot afford to pay for their meals. Family Services of Montgomery County - Meals on Wheels Eagleville, PA Grant funds will support the creation of materials to help build awareness about the program, including Spanish materials and recruitment resources. Berks Encore Reading, PA The grantee will implement a medically tailored program, providing nutritious meals tailored to the specific dietary needs of clients to enhance their health outcomes and quality of life. Meals on Wheels - Anderson Anderson, SC The agency will expand their services to better serve the individuals in the community, including funding to serve medically tailored meals. Mobile Meals of Spartanburg Spartanburg, SC The funds will be used to purchase laptops that will improve the efficiency of kitchen preparation and make it easier to capture client information during home visits. Warren County Home Delivery Meals, Inc. McMinnville, TN Grant funds will support nutritional supplements for older adults who have a loss of appetite, along with providing a boost to their well-balanced meals. Senior Services of Alexandria Alexandria, VA The agency will purchase meals for clients who are experiencing food insecurity. The nutritious meals also provide stability and socialization to unserved older adults who may feel isolated. Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake, Inc. Chesapeake, VA The funds will be used to purchase Oliver meal packaging and equipment, which is designed to optimize food operations and better serve clients. Peninsula Agency on Aging Newport News, VA The grantee will enhance their meal provision capabilities to meet the growing demand of clients and support the independence and quality of life of older adults. Bay Aging Urbanna, VA Grant funds will assist the agency in serving more clients with nutritious meals at no cost, ensuring they have access to a range of services to support their independent living.



About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. In 2014, Food Lion Feeds was created and has since donated more than 1.2 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers a comprehensive solution that begins with a meal and is proven to enable independence and well-being through the additional benefits of tailored nutrition, social connection, safety and much more. By providing funding, programming, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit mealsonwheelsamerica.org.

