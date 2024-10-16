Frontline Education Launches Plans for Advancing K-12 Human Capital Management at AASPA Human Resources Conference

Wayne, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, today announced plans for the next phase of its Human Capital Management (HCM) journey during the AASPA (American Association of School Personnel Administrators) human resources conference. With a commitment to transforming workforce management in education so administrators can fulfil their district missions and bring the best possible education to students, Frontline is excited to share its vision and product roadmap tailored to the unique needs of K-12 institutions nationwide.

Building on the successful, CODIE-award winning launch of the first ever K-12 HCM connected suite, this new chapter in the company’s HCM evolution underscores its mission to empower school districts with innovative, integrated tools that drive efficiency, engagement, and growth for educators and administrators. Frontline's vision is well-defined: to deliver the most comprehensive, feature-rich HCM suite designed specifically for K-12 education.

Matt Strazza, Chief Executive Officer at Frontline Education, said, “This next step in our HCM development marks a pivotal moment in how we empower K-12 administrators to navigate the complexities of modern education. This isn’t just about simplifying tasks—it’s about transforming the way school leaders manage their operations, so they can drive greater efficiency and foster stronger, more resilient organizations. Our True North is clear: providing the right tools and support to administrators, enabling them to focus on strategic leadership and making decisions that elevate their schools and communities. At Frontline, we're passionate about being a trusted partner, dedicated to helping our clients succeed every step of the way.”

Frontline is committed to advancing its industry-leading K-12 HCM portfolio, ensuring that new features and enhancements provide value that transcends across all products. The company’s pioneering product, Absence Management, remains a priority, with a dedicated focus on modernization and creating the ultimate customer experience.

Key Components of the Latest HCM Roadmap:

Shared Staff Directory: A centralized view of employee information that minimizes the need to switch between multiple systems. Currently available to Frontline Central clients using Connected HCM, this feature will become accessible to all Frontline HCM customers moving forward.

Core HR Configuration: Manage essential configuration data once with automatic updates across the suite, creating a richer data set to drive smarter decisions and streamline operations.

Modernizing Forms: Experience a new level of simplicity with modernized forms for even more effective HR process management, enabling faster workflows and improved accuracy.

Staff Actions: Simplify access management and the processing of records with effective dating—all in one place—for new hires, employee leaves, and separations, enabling smoother transitions and more accurate record-keeping.

Enhanced Security: The Frontline Passport adds multi-factor authentication and simplifies account management for both administrators and users, providing peace of mind that systems and data are secure in an era of increasing security risks.

Recruiting & Hiring Refresh: A fully refreshed recruiting and hiring solution will be developed to offer an enhanced experience for both jobseekers and applicants, seamlessly integrated into the connected HCM platform for a more cohesive and efficient hiring process.

Frontline’s next chapter with HCM is well underway, with quarterly enhancements in progress and major upgrades expected by the end 2025.

Kevin Haugh, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education, said, “The advancements we’ve made in Frontline HCM, combined with the new initiatives on the horizon, demonstrate our continued commitment to leading the K-12 market by developing a strategic roadmap that empowers school leaders and enhances operational efficiency. By leveraging advanced technology, we are creating solutions that simplify essential processes, enabling educators to collaborate more effectively. Our goal is to ensure that every tool we introduce contributes to a more engaged and productive workforce, ultimately allowing schools to focus on what matters most: fostering student success and community growth.”

In addition to these enhancements, Frontline is committed to elevating customer experience through various initiatives. The company is making significant investments to ensure clients fully benefit from both existing and new tools. Efforts include accelerating ticket resolution, launching additional client communities for collaboration and learning, and continuing to deepen product expertise within the support team.

For more information about Frontline’s latest HCM plans and how the company is transforming workforce management in K-12 education, visit here.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.