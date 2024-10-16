EarthCam Introduces Air Quality Analytics with Interior Jobsite Camera System

Upper Saddle River, NJ, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, today announced the Mobile StreamCam IoT with Air Health, an all-in-one service combining advanced air quality monitoring with high-resolution live video streaming. The health and safety of employees on the jobsite and future building occupants is a key concern for the construction industry, and indoor air quality plays a pivotal role.

EarthCam’s Air Health analysis delivers 10 real-time metrics to report on environmental conditions and pollutants in interior construction, providing early warning if air quality falls below safe thresholds. Air Health combines high quality images with a RESET® Air Index certified sensor to report on harmful particulates and gases, helping reduce the risk of headaches, respiratory illnesses and other symptoms related to poor air quality. Automated alerts prompt users to take corrective action for potentially hazardous dust or chemicals, while the live camera is used to confirm that PPE (personal protective equipment) is appropriate for the conditions.

Poor indoor air quality increases risks and may impact the health and comfort of workers, occupants and visitors. During interior construction, the building materials used have health impacts for future occupants long after completion due to off-gassing of carcinogens like formaldehyde and other VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds). With EarthCam’s Air Health, users can verify that low VOC materials are implemented as specified. This facilitates LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design®) certification air quality monitoring and reporting for state regulations.

“EarthCam has over two decades of experience delivering technology that benefits the construction industry, especially around worker safety,” said Brian Cury, Founder & CEO of EarthCam. “Air Health provides peace of mind for all stakeholders that their environment is protected, and that occupants of the finished space – including children and the elderly – are not at risk from pollutants.”

The new Mobile StreamCam IoT with Air Health, the first in EarthCam’s 2025 product line, advises on temperature, humidity and dew point to ensure material application specifications are followed. Measurement of carbon dioxide and particulate matter (PM2.5, PM10) delivers comprehensive safety documentation for workers, while data regarding VOC levels provides critical insight into future air quality risks.

Key features of the Mobile StreamCam IoT:

Portable, 4/5G live-streaming with continuous video recording & 4K time-lapse

Weighs less than ten pounds, enabling easy set up and relocation

Connect up to eight IoT (internet-of-things) devices including flood or glass-breakage

Includes a heavy-duty tripod and advanced battery backup

Seamless integration with platforms like Procore, Autodesk Build, and Projectmates

EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and AI analytics to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. Mobile apps provide convenient access to all visual information from the field. For more information about the Mobile StreamCam IoT with Air Health, visit EarthCam.net/mobilestreamcamiot.

About EarthCam

EarthCam® is the global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre, LEED certified campus in northern New Jersey.

EarthCam’s retail clients include: Acadia, Apple, bp, Burger King, Chase, CBRE, Chipotle, Costco, CVS, Dunkin Donuts, Five Guys, Home Depot, Hudson Yards, Inspire Brands, Kimco, Love's Travel Stops, McDonald's, Seritage Growth Properties, Sheetz, Shake Shack, T-Mobile, RPM Pizza, Taco Bell, Target, Tractor Supply, Urban Edge and Walgreens.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

