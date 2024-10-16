New Children’s Book ABBY AND LIAM AND THE SNOWBALL ADVENTURE Sparks Love of Reading and Adventure with the Help of Two Incredibly Imaginative Siblings

Charleston, SC, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by her own experiences as a mother, author Kristen Puma is on a mission to spark a love for reading and adventure in children. A lifelong journey, Puma’s passion for writing evolved from hobby to career with the publication of her first children’s book. Ever ready for more adventure, she returns with a second installment in the “Abby and Liam” series. Featuring themes of family unity, teamwork, and problem solving, the book teaches young children the value of family and encourages the strengthening of sibling bonds.

In “Abby and Liam and the Snowball Adventure,” siblings Abby and Liam let their imaginations run wild yet again, embarking on an exciting adventure in their very own backyard. With the help of their parents and their beloved dog Peanut, they initiate what soon becomes an epic snowball fight. Sibling duo Abby and Liam share an incredible bond forged in their mutual love for adventure. Whether preparing for bedtime or an afternoon playing in the snow, the pair rely on each other, using their imaginations to foster each other’s curiosity and creativity. “I want young readers to end their day just the way Abby and Liam do, ready for the next adventure,” Puma says.

“Abby and Liam and the Snowball Adventure” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Kristen Puma is an award-winning children’s writer and the author of the “Abby and Liam” series. Her goal is to inspire children to read and dream big through the magical world of books. With a background in education and a love for storytelling, her imagination knows no bounds as she crafts tales that inspire young minds to explore, dream, and create. Drawing inspiration from her own childhood adventures and the magical world around her, her stories are filled with wonder, excitement, and valuable life lessons. When she's not busy writing enchanting tales, she can be found spending time with her family, baking delicious treats, working on DIY crafts, or taking on a new activity at her local dance studio.

