Heat up the sauna with solar energy – Kirami's new collection is the star of modern outdoor saunas

Finnish hot tub and sauna manufacturer Kirami's new sauna collection, the Kirami FinVision® -sauna Tile, is revolutionizing outdoor sauna traditions with its innovative technical solutions, ecological considerations, and enhanced sauna experience. The electric sauna in this new collection can be installed even in locations where the electrical grid does not reach, thanks to optional solar panels and a battery system. These groundbreaking outdoor saunas will be showcased at the Interbad Trade Fair in Stuttgart and the Piscine Trade Fair in Lyon at Harvia's booth.



The story of the new outdoor sauna collection began when Kirami's CEO, Mika Rantanen, started to contemplate the development of outdoor saunas.



– I quickly realized that solutions in outdoor sauna design were mainly stagnant. Outdoor saunas are almost always modest structures, with large heaters that consume a lot of wood or electricity. I wanted to introduce a sauna to our range whose materials and energy consumption are at such a sustainable level that a short sauna session does not unnecessarily burden the environment.



The World’s first off-the-grid electric sauna



The Kirami FinVision® Sauna Tile models M and S are energy-efficient and even energy-autonomous options for outdoor sauna experiences. Normally, a 9-kilowatt heater is installed in an electrically heated outdoor sauna, but the larger M model features Harvia's Delta 3.6-kilowatt heater, while the S model is equipped with a 2.4-kilowatt Harvia Delta heater.



Smaller heaters were chosen for these saunas due to their effective thermal insulation and triple-pane windows and doors. These solutions contribute to the saunas' high energy efficiency.



– The heating time for the sauna is quite short, taking as little as half an hour in summer and only about an hour at other times. Additionally, the energy consumption is at best only a quarter compared to a traditional outdoor sauna. Thanks to good design, the electric heater does not affect the sauna experience; the “löyly” is soft and moist, just like in a traditional Finnish wood-burning sauna, Rantanen describes.



The basic model of the sauna is connected to the electrical grid in the usual manner, but it is also available as the market's first industrially manufactured option, which includes a solar panel and a battery. This off-the-grid solution allows the sauna to be used in locations where the electrical grid does not reach.



The panels and battery system are supplied as a ready-to-use package with the sauna. With fully charged batteries, the sauna can be used for about 2–3 hours, but in sunny weather, the usage time can extend to 4–5 hours. If the sauna is connected to the electrical grid, the heater remains warm for the desired duration.



Kirami’s innovations featured at international trade fairs



The Kirami FinVision® Sauna Tile brings European design closer with its use of tiles for both the interior and exterior. This design choice makes the sauna extremely easy to maintain and durable.



The new outdoor saunas can be admired at Harvia's booth during the Interbad Trade Fair in Stuttgart from October 22–24, 2024, and at the Piscine Trade Fair in Lyon from November 19–22, 2024. Additionally, the Kirami FinVision® Sauna M Tile will compete in the Innovation Award 2024 at the Interbad fair, which recognizes innovative and exciting new products or prototypes.



The trade fairs will also see the launch of Kirami’s new logo and brand, Kirami by Harvia. Kirami has been part of the Harvia Group since 2021, and the new logo reflects the shared goal of Kirami and Harvia to promote well-being and develop new innovations. As part of the Harvia Group, Kirami can leverage Harvia's resources and global recognition.



– We are very excited to bring our revolutionary outdoor sauna to an international audience! Energy-efficient sauna use is the future, and we cannot overlook green values in our industry. Thanks to our new solutions, sauna experiences will be available for future generations, Rantanen says.



Kirami FinVision® -sauna Tile:

Energy efficiency at a whole new level: Fully insulated structure, triple-pane thermal glass, significantly low electricity consumption, heats up with a Harvia Delta 3.6 kW heater (M model) or a 2.4 kW heater (S model).

Available in either a model connected to the power grid or one equipped with solar panels and a battery.

The complete package includes solar panels and a battery for electricity collection.

With solar panels and fully charged batteries, usage is possible for up to 4–5 hours.

Bluetooth connectivity and a free app for monitoring system values.

S model dimensions: Depth 1,520 mm and width 2,180 mm.

M model dimensions: Depth 2,180 mm and width 2,180 mm.

Available for purchase through all authorized Kirami dealers.





Kirami FinVision® -sauna M Tile:

https://www.kirami.com/outdoor-buildings/outdoor-saunas/kirami-finvision-sauna-m-tile

Kirami FinVision® -sauna S Tile:

https://www.kirami.com/outdoor-buildings/outdoor-saunas/kirami-finvision-sauna-s-tile

Kirami in the Interbad Innovation Award 2024 competition:

https://www.messe-stuttgart.de/interbad/en/programme/overview/innovation-award#kirami



For more information:

Mika Rantanen, CEO, Kirami Oy, Tel. +358 45 676 9954, mika.rantanen@kirami.fi





Kirami Oy, established in 2001, has been part of the Harvia Group since May 28, 2021. Kirami is the world's largest hot tub manufacturer, known for its high-quality bathtubs and hot tubs. In addition to hot tubs, the company's Kirami FinVision® saunas have also gained significant popularity. Compatible modules, such as changing rooms, lounges, and terraces, expand the sauna experience further through the Kirami FinVision® Annex concept. The Outstanding by Kirami product line includes grills, outdoor fireplaces, and garden decoration products.



Kirami’s story>> https://www.kirami.com/story-kirami

Find your nearest dealer >> https://www.kirami.com/retailers

Harvia Sauna & Spa >> https://www.harvia.com/en/

