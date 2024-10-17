Digital Twin Consortium Signs Liaison with INCOSE

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® announced a liaison agreement with INCOSE, the International Council on Systems Engineering, a not-for-profit membership organization founded to develop and disseminate the transdisciplinary principles and practices that enable the realization of successful systems. INCOSE joined the consortium to facilitate developing, adopting, and monetizing digital twin systems.

"We are excited about working with INCOSE,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of Digital Twin Consortium. "Their experience in systems engineering will be very valuable as we work together to advance the use of digital twins across all industries.”

“As the trusted authority in Systems Engineering, we are excited to bring the INCOSE experience and network to the DTC,” said Steve Records, Executive Director at INCOSE. “INCOSE’s Vision 2035 notes that the future of SE is model-based. There is a distinct intersection and synergy between MBSE and Digital Twin technology. We aim to bring foundational and state-of-the-art SE thinking to DTC.”

The two groups have agreed to the following:

Realizing interoperability by harmonizing technology components and other elements

Aligning work in Digital Twin Consortium Capabilities and Technology for adoption within vertical domains through proof of value projects and use cases, including: Composable and Architectural Frameworks, Advanced Capabilities and Technology showcases Security and Trustworthiness applications Conceptual, informational, structural, and behavioral models Enabling technologies such as AR, VR, AI, and other advancements Case study development from initial concept through operational analysis



Digital Twin Consortium will exchange information through regular consultations, seminars, and training development vehicles.

About INCOSE

The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a not-for-profit membership organization founded to develop and disseminate the transdisciplinary principles and practices that enable the realization of successful systems. INCOSE is designed to connect systems engineering professionals with educational, networking, and career advancement opportunities to develop the global community of systems engineers and systems approaches to problems. We are also focused on producing state-of-the-art products that support and enhance this discipline’s visibility worldwide.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Healthcare and life sciences, Aerospace to Natural Resources to Infrastructure and Health. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

