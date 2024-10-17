Jeffrey Tyo Joins Gordon Brothers as Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial

Boston, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffrey Tyo has joined Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, as Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial.

In this role, Tyo will expand Gordon Brothers’ presence on the West Coast by developing and strengthening the firm’s relationships with corporate clients, lenders, private equity firms, investment bankers and restructuring advisors focused on the consumer packaged goods industry. Tyo will leverage the firm’s deep asset expertise to offer clients customized solutions that maximize value for all stakeholders.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jeffrey to the team and further deepen our footprint on the West Coast along with bolstering our food industry expertise,” said Robert Himmel, Head of North America Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “With his deep understanding of and relationships within the industry, Jeffrey will play a pivotal role in driving continued growth and delivering tailored solutions for our clients.”

Based in Southern California, Tyo has over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and general management with expertise in natural foods and consumer packaged goods. He has an established track record of streamlining business processes to drive top-line growth and bottom-line profit. Prior to joining Gordon Brothers, Tyo was the chief revenue officer at a plant-based food company.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my hands-on, results-driven experience in developing and implementing optimization and change management and working alongside our asset experts to help clients solve business challenges,” said Tyo.

To learn more about Gordon Brothers and the firm’s Commercial & Industrial services, please visit: https://www.gordonbrothers.com/services/commercial-industrial/



