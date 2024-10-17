INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Xponential Fitness Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential”) (NYSE: XPOF )

Shareholders who acquired before July 26, 2021 should email Fletcher@fmoorelaw.com



On June 26, 2023, short-seller Fuzzy Panda published a report which, among other things, represented that: (i) Xponential CEO Anthony Geisler has had a long history of misleading investors; (ii) Xponential has issued a series of misleading statements about its store closures and the overall financial health of its franchisee base; (iii) more than 50% of Xponential's studios never make a positive financial return; (iv) more than 100 of Xponential's franchises were for sale at a price that was at least 75% less than the initial cost; and (v) at least 30 Xponential stores had been permanently closed.

On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 37%, from a closing price of $25.11 per share on June 26, 2023 to a close of $15.72 on June 27, a decline of $9.39 per share.

Then, on December 7, 2023, Businessweek published an article titled "Club Pilates, Pure Barre Owners Say Xponential Left Them Bankrupt," which stated that Businessweek had interviewed dozens of former business partners, employees, and franchisees of Xponential who revealed that Xponential misled many franchisees into a "financial nightmare."

On this news, the price of Xponential common stock fell more than 26% over two trading days.

If you own Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF ), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at fletcher@fmoorelaw.com or (212) 709-8245.

ABOUT MOORE LAW PLLC

Moore Law is a NYC plaintiff litigation law firm for investors. We hold officers and directors accountable for breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, insider trading, wasteful spending, and other corporate misconduct. There is no cost to you. Our investor cases are contingency only.

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

Moore Law, PLLC

fletcher@fmoorelaw.com

www.fmoorelaw.com