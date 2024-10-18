Survival, Struggle, and the American Dream: One Jewish Family’s Story On Manhattan’s Lower East Side At The Turn Of The Century

Charleston, SC, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Historical fiction fans will fall in love with the family introduced in Palmetto Publishing’s latest historical fiction release.

Aliyah – A Jewish Family Saga follows the life of Lazar Hermanski, whom readers meet when he’s just 16 years old. Beginning in the heart of the 1881 Warsaw Christmas Day pogrom, Lazar and his soon-to-be wife, 14-year-old Daria Solov, take the risk of their lives and seek a hopefully better, but entirely uncertain, future in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Lazar and Daria’s family grows with every passing day as they weather pivotal historical events, like the building of the Brooklyn Bridge, the 1899 Newsies strike, the 1904 General Slocum disaster, and the tragic sinking of the Lusitania in 1915. Throughout their struggles and sacrifice, the Hermanskis work to bridge the gap between their heritage and their new life—creating a new sort of “normal” as a legacy for their family.

“My hope is that, as readers follow the Hermanski family, they will relate to their own family’s histories,” said the author. “They will have fond memories of stories they heard from their parents, grandparents, and, sometimes, great grandparents, just as I did.

About the Author:

Harold Emanuel is an author with a passion for both American and Jewish history. He earned a bachelor’s degree in American History from the University of Cincinnati and has spent a lifetime studying historical events and narratives. He also studied Judaism at the Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati.

Growing up in a Jewish household, he heard many stories of his family’s immigrant experience on New York’s Lower East Side.

While pursuing his academic interests, he has also shared his knowledge and expertise with others as a teacher in synagogues in Cincinnati, Chicago, and New Jersey.

He holds a master’s degree in Information Technology from the University of Baltimore and has built a successful career in the field. He currently serves as a professor of information technology at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida.

