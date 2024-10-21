Plus size Clothing Market to hit USD 178.2 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plus Size Clothing Market size was valued at USD 114.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by a cultural shift toward body positivity and inclusivity, which has gained considerable momentum.

Movements advocating for the acceptance of all body types have raised awareness and fostered a greater appreciation for diverse sizes. Statistics highlight that the average American woman wears larger sizes, emphasizing the importance of inclusive fashion. As a result, advertising, television, and social media increasingly feature plus-size models and influencers, challenging traditional beauty standards and encouraging body acceptance.

The plus size clothing market is segmented based on clothing type, with categories including casual wear, sportswear, formal wear, innerwear, and more. Casual wear dominates the market, generating revenue of approximately USD 38 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the coming years. The rising demand for fashionable plus-size casual wear is largely influenced by the body positivity movement, which has reshaped consumer perceptions of diverse body shapes and sizes. This has led to a substantial rise in demand for comfortable and stylish plus size clothing options.

In terms of materials, the plus size clothing market is divided into synthetic and natural fabrics. Synthetic fabrics, such as polyester, nylon, and spandex, hold the largest share of the market, accounting for around 64.3% of the total in 2023. This segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Synthetic fabrics are known for their durability, flexibility, and wrinkle resistance, making them ideal for plus size clothing, which requires materials that offer both comfort and shape retention. The fashion industry continues to evolve, with synthetic fabrics enabling the creation of modern designs that resonate with plus-size consumers.

North America led the plus size clothing market in 2023, holding a 38.8% share, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2032. The strong embrace of the body positivity movement has fueled the demand for stylish, comfortable plus size clothing. Influencers and celebrities across social media platforms have played a key role in shaping consumer behavior, further driving the market. Additionally, the aging population in North America, which prioritizes comfort without compromising style, contributes to the expanding plus-size apparel market. This ongoing shift in cultural and fashion trends positions the industry for continued growth worldwide.

Major players in plus size clothing market include adidas America, Inc., Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Limited, Arula, Ashley Stewart, ASOS, Billoomi Fashion Pvt. Ltd., City Chic, FullBeauty Brands Operations, LLC., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Lane Bryant, MANGO, Nike, Inc., PUMA North America, Inc., Ralph Lauren Media LLC, and Under Armour, Inc. among others.

